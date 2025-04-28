Crafting the imaginative, evolving environments of Guild Wars 2 "affords us so much creativity"

Features
By published

ArenaNet's Tami Foote explains why making game art for this iconic MMO is a joy.

Creating environments for a game like Guild Wars 2, a online massively multiplayer role-playing game prone to evolution, change and dramatic story beats can be daunting. It can throw up some unique artistic and technical challenges.

Set in the vibrant, war-torn world of Tyria, Guild Wars 2 offers a vast and varies mix of fantasy styles, where every region is unique. Branching narratives and set-piece events can change the world over time. If you want to read more about the art of Guild Wars 2, read my interview with Guild Wars 2 art director Aaron Coberly and my deep dive with creature and character lead artist Adam Hogseth.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

