"We focused on creating something timeless" – why Guild Wars 2 remains an artistically unique game

How a love of traditional art techniques built a fantasy world.

The Guild Wars video game franchise has been visually distinct since its release in 2005, but it was the launch of Guild Wars 2 that really made the online role-playing game stand out in a crowd. The series is known for its painterly art style and rich world-building, that's reminiscent of the French fantasy 'bande dessinée' art style, making it an inspiration for any artist who wants to break into the games industry.

At the heart of this visual identity is art director Aaron Coberly, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the aesthetic of both Guild Wars and Guild Wars 2. He has worked with some of the famous names that helped craft the series' artistic vision, including Kekai Kotaki, Richard Anderson, Theo Prins, Ruan Jia (a modern fantasy art master), Jamie Ro and Daniel Dociu. But times change, and ArenaNet has new emerging concept artists pushing the series in new directions, including concept artist Matthew Pugnetti .

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

