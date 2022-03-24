Vertex Week: master a modular concept art process with Thomas Scholes

Master a modular concept art process with Thomas Scholes

As a highly experienced concept artist and video game designer Thomas Scholes has worked at Microsoft’s 343 Industries, NCSoft’s ArenaNet, and Disney Interactive’s Avalanche. He has seven video games under his belt.

Over the year's Scholes has devised a new way of creating quick and effective concept art by creating many small elements and chopping these hand-made and hand-painted elements together in hundreds of unique ways. Scholes' Lego-like approach is unique and creates unusual and stylised results.

Follow along with Scholes to discover how he creates his concept art pieces, and how you can achieve similar results. At his website you can download assets to use yourself.

