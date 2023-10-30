Vote now in the 15th Unity Awards

The voting for the 15th Unity Awards is now open. The annual event celebrates artists, creators and projects using, and made with, Unity. You can vote in 20 categories, including new games, animations, films, tools, apps and more created and released in 2023.

Unity is one of the most popular 2D and 3D platforms for enabling you to create video games, films, animations and more. This year Unity is getting Weta's VFX tools, offering powerful film-quality animation and CG features within the platform, free to everyone.

Find out more about how to vote at the 15th Unity Awards website, and voting closes 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 EST/ 1600 GMT. The winners will be announced on 16 November, during this year's Unite 2023 keynote event. Scroll down for the categories and entrants in this year's awards.

The 15th Unity Awards: vote now

(Image credit: Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid)

Best Desktop / Console Game

Cult of the Lamb

Sons Of The Forest

GTFO

Dave the Diver

Immortality

Best Mobile Game

Honkai: Star Rail

Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition

LEGO Bricktales

MARVEL SNAP

Best Multiplayer Game

Breachers

GTFO

Zenith: The Last City

Ship of Fools

Marvel Snap

BattleBit Remastered

Best AR / VR Game

The Last Clockwinder

Among Us VR

Breachers

Humanity

Zenith: The Last City

Cosmonious High

Indie game Cult of the Lamb is nominated, will you vote? (Image credit: Massive Monster)

Best 2D Visuals

Cult of the Lamb

Have a Nice Death

Dave the Diver

Songs of Conquest

Marvel Snap

Best Game Published on Supersonic

Color Match

Tall Man Run

Basket Battle

Merge Miners

Slow Mo Run

My Mini Mart

Best 3D Visuals

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Undisputed

Syberia: The World Before

GTFO

Slime Rancher 2

Dordogne

The Golden Cube

Cult of the Lamb

Dave the Diver

Marvel Snap

Sons Of The Forest

Immortality

GTFO

Dorfromantik

Animation in Unity always impresses, this is Beaver & Co by Plip!. (Image credit: Plip!)

Best Animated Film

Downhill Dino

Journey to Yourland

Sprout

Beaver & Co

Best Student Project

Meowmentum Mori

Curtain Call

I(Eye)

Slider

Re:Fresh

Best Social Impact Project

Fight Back VR

Origen

Terra Nil

Asset Store Publisher of the Year

More Mountains

SURIYUN

Procedural Worlds

Pixel Crushers

BOXOPHOBIC

Kronnect

HIGHLANDS - Stylized Environment is an asset pack for creating colourful, cartoon worlds. (Image credit: Raygeas)

Best Artistic Content

NewGen: Urban

Stylized Pirate Port City (Modular)

Complete Bundle - Fantasy Action RPG Music

POLYGON - Elven Realm

Reach - Complete Sci-Fi UI

HIGHLANDS - Stylized Environment

Best Development Tool

Odin Validator

Hot Reload | Edit Code Without Compiling

FPS Engine

Motion-Matching Locomotion Controller

Nova

AI NPC Engine - Dialogue & Behavior for Unity - Inworld

Best Devlog Series

Atrio: The Dark Wild

Isle Goblins

Mana Valley

Dinky Guardians

ThroneFall

Par for the Dungeon

Hendrik Haupt's Enviro 3 - Sky and Weather tool is a volumetric clouds and weather system in a modular design. (Image credit: Hendrik Haupt)

Best Artistic Tool

Text Animator for Unity

Buto 2022: Volumetric Fog, Volumetric Lighting, Height Fog (URP)

Enviro 3 - Sky and Weather

Legs Animator

MicroVerse - Core Collection

Beautify 3 - Advanced Post Processing

Most Entertaining

Samyam

JasperDev

Mix and Jam

AIA

Jason Weimann

Barji

Best Tutorial Series

Dilmer Valecillos

Tarodev

iHeartGameDev

Code Monkey

TurboMakesGames

Samyam

Best Livestreamer

Jason Weimann

Freya Holmér

Code Monkey

lana_lux

Barji

Polymars

Best Newcomer

Christina Creates Games

AIA

Useless Game Dev

JasperDev

Tarodev

Sasquatch B Studios

Unity is used by many indie game studios but also by animation teams and app developers as it makes coding easy; Unity uses a visual scripting method to create scripts via nodes without needing to code. It means newcomers can focus on creating 3D models, animations, game design and more.

Read our VR tutorials that cover some of the basic skills you'd need to start making virtual reality projects in Unity, and read our guides to the best laptops for 3D modelling and the best laptops for game development.

Of course, we can't talk about Unity without mentioning Unreal Engine, the two compete in the same space. Read our feature 'Unity versus Unreal Engine' for a good idea which platform could be best for you.