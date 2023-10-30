Vote now in the 15th Unity Awards

By Ian Dean
published

Do you have a favourite Unity-powered game, tool or film?

Unity Awards; a logo on a screen
(Image credit: Unity)

The voting for the 15th Unity Awards is now open. The annual event celebrates artists, creators and projects using, and made with, Unity. You can vote in 20 categories, including new games, animations, films, tools, apps and more created and released in 2023.

Unity is one of the most popular 2D and 3D platforms for enabling you to create video games, films, animations and more. This year Unity is getting Weta's VFX tools, offering powerful film-quality animation and CG features within the platform, free to everyone.

Find out more about how to vote at the 15th Unity Awards website, and voting closes 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 EST/ 1600 GMT. The winners will be announced on 16 November, during this year's Unite 2023 keynote event. Scroll down for the categories and entrants in this year's awards.

The 15th Unity Awards: vote now

Unity Awards; a man and a woman in a film clip

(Image credit: Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid)

Best Desktop / Console Game

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Sons Of The Forest
  • GTFO
  • Dave the Diver
  • Immortality

Best Mobile Game

  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition
  • LEGO Bricktales
  • MARVEL SNAP

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Breachers
  • GTFO
  • Zenith: The Last City
  • Ship of Fools
  • Marvel Snap
  • BattleBit Remastered

Best AR / VR Game

  • The Last Clockwinder
  • Among Us VR
  • Breachers
  • Humanity
  • Zenith: The Last City
  • Cosmonious High

Unity Awards; cult of lamb

Indie game Cult of the Lamb is nominated, will you vote? (Image credit: Massive Monster)

Best 2D Visuals

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Have a Nice Death
  • Dave the Diver
  • Songs of Conquest
  • Marvel Snap

Best Game Published on Supersonic

  • Color Match
  • Tall Man Run
  • Basket Battle
  • Merge Miners
  • Slow Mo Run
  • My Mini Mart

Best 3D Visuals

  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Undisputed
  • Syberia: The World Before
  • GTFO
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Dordogne

The Golden Cube

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Dave the Diver
  • Marvel Snap
  • Sons Of The Forest
  • Immortality
  • GTFO
  • Dorfromantik

Unity Awards; an animated beaver

Animation in Unity always impresses, this is Beaver & Co by Plip!. (Image credit: Plip!)

Best Animated Film

  • Downhill Dino
  • Journey to Yourland
  • Sprout
  • Beaver & Co

Best Student Project

  • Meowmentum Mori
  • Curtain Call
  • I(Eye)
  • Slider
  • Re:Fresh

Best Social Impact Project

  • Fight Back VR
  • Origen
  • Terra Nil

Asset Store Publisher of the Year

  • More Mountains
  • SURIYUN
  • Procedural Worlds
  • Pixel Crushers
  • BOXOPHOBIC
  • Kronnect

Unity Awards; a stylised highlands landscape

HIGHLANDS - Stylized Environment is an asset pack for creating colourful, cartoon worlds. (Image credit: Raygeas)

Best Artistic Content

  • NewGen: Urban
  • Stylized Pirate Port City (Modular)
  • Complete Bundle - Fantasy Action RPG Music
  • POLYGON - Elven Realm
  • Reach - Complete Sci-Fi UI
  • HIGHLANDS - Stylized Environment

Best Development Tool

  • Odin Validator
  • Hot Reload | Edit Code Without Compiling
  • FPS Engine
  • Motion-Matching Locomotion Controller
  • Nova
  • AI NPC Engine - Dialogue & Behavior for Unity - Inworld

Best Devlog Series

  • Atrio: The Dark Wild
  • Isle Goblins
  • Mana Valley
  • Dinky Guardians
  • ThroneFall
  • Par for the Dungeon

Unity Awards; a cloudy sky

Hendrik Haupt's Enviro 3 - Sky and Weather tool is a volumetric clouds and weather system in a modular design.  (Image credit: Hendrik Haupt)

Best Artistic Tool

  • Text Animator for Unity
  • Buto 2022: Volumetric Fog, Volumetric Lighting, Height Fog (URP)
  • Enviro 3 - Sky and Weather
  • Legs Animator
  • MicroVerse - Core Collection
  • Beautify 3 - Advanced Post Processing

Most Entertaining

  • Samyam
  • JasperDev
  • Mix and Jam
  • AIA
  • Jason Weimann
  • Barji

Best Tutorial Series

  • Dilmer Valecillos
  • Tarodev
  • iHeartGameDev
  • Code Monkey
  • TurboMakesGames
  • Samyam

Best Livestreamer

  • Jason Weimann
  • Freya Holmér
  • Code Monkey
  • lana_lux
  • Barji
  • Polymars

Best Newcomer

  • Christina Creates Games
  • AIA
  • Useless Game Dev
  • JasperDev
  • Tarodev
  • Sasquatch B Studios

Unity is used by many indie game studios but also by animation teams and app developers as it makes coding easy; Unity uses a visual scripting method to create scripts via nodes without needing to code. It means newcomers can focus on creating 3D models, animations, game design and more. 

Read our VR tutorials that cover some of the basic skills you'd need to start making virtual reality projects in Unity, and read our guides to the best laptops for 3D modelling and the best laptops for game development.

Of course, we can't talk about Unity without mentioning Unreal Engine, the two compete in the same space. Read our feature 'Unity versus Unreal Engine' for a good idea which platform could be best for you.

