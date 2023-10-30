Vote now in the 15th Unity Awards

The voting for the 15th Unity Awards is now open. The annual event celebrates artists, creators and projects using, and made with, Unity. You can vote in 20 categories, including new games, animations, films, tools, apps and more created and released in 2023.
Unity is one of the most popular 2D and 3D platforms for enabling you to create video games, films, animations and more. This year Unity is getting Weta's VFX tools, offering powerful film-quality animation and CG features within the platform, free to everyone.
Find out more about how to vote at the 15th Unity Awards website, and voting closes 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 EST/ 1600 GMT. The winners will be announced on 16 November, during this year's Unite 2023 keynote event. Scroll down for the categories and entrants in this year's awards.
The 15th Unity Awards: vote now
Best Desktop / Console Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Sons Of The Forest
- GTFO
- Dave the Diver
- Immortality
Best Mobile Game
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition
- LEGO Bricktales
- MARVEL SNAP
Best Multiplayer Game
- Breachers
- GTFO
- Zenith: The Last City
- Ship of Fools
- Marvel Snap
- BattleBit Remastered
Best AR / VR Game
- The Last Clockwinder
- Among Us VR
- Breachers
- Humanity
- Zenith: The Last City
- Cosmonious High
Best 2D Visuals
- Cult of the Lamb
- Have a Nice Death
- Dave the Diver
- Songs of Conquest
- Marvel Snap
Best Game Published on Supersonic
- Color Match
- Tall Man Run
- Basket Battle
- Merge Miners
- Slow Mo Run
- My Mini Mart
Best 3D Visuals
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Undisputed
- Syberia: The World Before
- GTFO
- Slime Rancher 2
- Dordogne
The Golden Cube
- Cult of the Lamb
- Dave the Diver
- Marvel Snap
- Sons Of The Forest
- Immortality
- GTFO
- Dorfromantik
Best Animated Film
- Downhill Dino
- Journey to Yourland
- Sprout
- Beaver & Co
Best Student Project
- Meowmentum Mori
- Curtain Call
- I(Eye)
- Slider
- Re:Fresh
Best Social Impact Project
- Fight Back VR
- Origen
- Terra Nil
Asset Store Publisher of the Year
- More Mountains
- SURIYUN
- Procedural Worlds
- Pixel Crushers
- BOXOPHOBIC
- Kronnect
Best Artistic Content
- NewGen: Urban
- Stylized Pirate Port City (Modular)
- Complete Bundle - Fantasy Action RPG Music
- POLYGON - Elven Realm
- Reach - Complete Sci-Fi UI
- HIGHLANDS - Stylized Environment
Best Development Tool
- Odin Validator
- Hot Reload | Edit Code Without Compiling
- FPS Engine
- Motion-Matching Locomotion Controller
- Nova
- AI NPC Engine - Dialogue & Behavior for Unity - Inworld
Best Devlog Series
- Atrio: The Dark Wild
- Isle Goblins
- Mana Valley
- Dinky Guardians
- ThroneFall
- Par for the Dungeon
Best Artistic Tool
- Text Animator for Unity
- Buto 2022: Volumetric Fog, Volumetric Lighting, Height Fog (URP)
- Enviro 3 - Sky and Weather
- Legs Animator
- MicroVerse - Core Collection
- Beautify 3 - Advanced Post Processing
Most Entertaining
- Samyam
- JasperDev
- Mix and Jam
- AIA
- Jason Weimann
- Barji
Best Tutorial Series
- Dilmer Valecillos
- Tarodev
- iHeartGameDev
- Code Monkey
- TurboMakesGames
- Samyam
Best Livestreamer
- Jason Weimann
- Freya Holmér
- Code Monkey
- lana_lux
- Barji
- Polymars
Best Newcomer
- Christina Creates Games
- AIA
- Useless Game Dev
- JasperDev
- Tarodev
- Sasquatch B Studios
Unity is used by many indie game studios but also by animation teams and app developers as it makes coding easy; Unity uses a visual scripting method to create scripts via nodes without needing to code. It means newcomers can focus on creating 3D models, animations, game design and more.
Read our VR tutorials that cover some of the basic skills you'd need to start making virtual reality projects in Unity, and read our guides to the best laptops for 3D modelling and the best laptops for game development.
Of course, we can't talk about Unity without mentioning Unreal Engine, the two compete in the same space. Read our feature 'Unity versus Unreal Engine' for a good idea which platform could be best for you.