MESHfair announces 2024 Open Call for 3D, Metaverse and VR Artists

MESHfair today launches its Open Call for the second edition of the virtual art fair for 3D, metaverse and VR creators. Thirty artists will be selected from the Open Call by leading galleries including Unit London, Vellum LA, Artcrush and OFFICE IMPART.

This is the second edition of MESHfair, which returns to the Decentraland virtual world from March 26 – 29 2024. Last year’s MESHfair showed work by established names like Rebecca Rose, Dev Harlan, Linda Loh, Mattia Cuttini and Hannes Hummel, alongside installations by emerging digital creators.

The 2024 MESHfair selection will be made by an invited panel of 15 international galleries, curators and collectors, as follows:

“MESHfair invites each selected artist to fill a 12 x 12m virtual, floating cube with a new digital installation,” explains MESHfair founder, Bay Backner.

“We provide a theme, which this year is “Exploration”, but artists have total freedom in what they create for their cube. The Open Call is free to enter, and is open to artists at all stages of their career”.



New to MESHfair 2024 is the Decentraland Prize. This will be awarded by the Decentraland Foundation to the most innovative installations by MESHfair artists.

Gold Prize is $5,000 in USDT

Silver Prize is $3,000 in USDT

Bronze Prize is $1,000 in USDT

“MESHfair explores the forefront of artistic expression in collective virtual environments,” adds Bay. “Our sincere thanks go to Decentraland for supporting artists in this important field.”

Artists have until January 27 to submit their portfolio and proposal to the MESHfair Open Call. Selected artists will be announced on Monday 5 February. The Decentraland Prize will be awarded at MESHfair, March 26 – 29 2024.



More information can be found at meshfair.com or by following MESHfair on X.

About MESHfair

MESHfair is the virtual art fair for 3D, metaverse and VR creators. We connect the world’s leading 3D artists with galleries, creative studios and collectors. MESHfair is entirely virtual to showcase new forms of experiential art.

MESHfair Edition 2.0 will return from March 26 – 29 2024 in the Decentraland virtual world. MESHfair is organised by art collective Vueltta, and is supported by media partners including Creative Bloq and 3D World Magazine.

About Vueltta

Vueltta is the international art collective behind MESHfair and other immersive installations in the Decentraland metaverse. Vueltta art and interactive technologies to explore how shared virtual experience will shape society and identity. Their work has been seen in Dazed, Vogue Spain, WWD and Vanity Fair.



Vueltta was co-founded in 2022 by artist Bay Backner and designer Adrián Martínez. The collective launched their first installation at Metaverse Art Week 2022, then went on to create the first performance art piece in the metaverse for Miami Art Week 2022. Their tribute to designer Vivienne Westwood was installed at Metaverse Fashion Week 2023, and they produced Metaverse Art Week 2023.

About Decentraland

Launched in 2020, Decentraland is a virtual social world powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the first decentralised metaverse. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications as well as socialise and attend a wide range of daily community-driven events. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned, created, and governed by the people who use it every day. Through the decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) users can submit proposals and even apply for grants for the community to vote on.