How Met Gala 2025’s most striking looks can inspire your next character design

Are Zendaya, Chappell Roan and Dua Lipa on your next mood board?

The Met Gala is often a cauldron of weird and wonderful design and fashion choices, but the event's experimental soup of high fashion can be the perfect inspiration for creating new, outlandish character designs. Whether you're creating a gothic character design or an elegant anime hero in Procreate, there's plenty of inspiration here.

This year's Met Gala 2025 theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' – which focuses on how clothing and design is connected to and empowers black identity – is a great one to pick from, whether its Zendaya striking a pose in Louis Vuitton or Dua Lipa's sprawling feathered Chanel dress, each outfit feels more suited to a fantasy video game like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 than they do the red carpet.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

