This artist creates stunning elfin characters inspired by anime art styles

Features
By published

2D art of the week: Konstantin Popov.

2D art of the week; A stylised, elfin woman
(Image credit: Konstantin Popov)

Konstantin Popov started drawing at 20 after leaving his job as a lathe operator. He taught himself with courses run by artists including WLOP and Zeronis. As a freelance artist based in Kazakhstan, he now specialises in character design inspired by anime.

Below, Konstantin describes five of his stunning elfin characters. If you're inspired by his artwork, check out our guide to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets as tested by artists.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

ImagineFX staff
ImagineFX staff
All things ImagineFX

ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 15 years!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.