Recommended reading

How to use worldbuilding to make your fantasy character art feel more complete

How-to
By published

Concept artist and character designer Riccardo Moscatello shows how to develop your world with consistent features and a deeper narrative.

Worldbuilding for fantasy;
(Image credit: Riccardo Moscatello)

Worldbuilding is a big part of fantasy art. Characters are inextricably intertwined with the world they live in and establishing the boundaries of their setting is a crucial aspect in making them believable. Happily, this can also be a lot of fun to do.

Read on for my advice for creating fantastical worlds that people feel like they can step into by telling your story through the key details. See our roundsups of the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets if you need new gear for your work.

Artist headshot
Riccardo Moscatello

Riccardo is a concept artist working in the videogame industry and specialising in the fantasy genre. His clients include Volta, Creative Assembly and Wizards of the Coast as well as many miniatures and TTRPG publishers. He loves designing and telling stories through characters.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Riccardo Moscatello
Riccardo Moscatello

Riccardo is a concept artist working in the videogame industry and specialising in the fantasy genre. His clients include Volta, Creative Assembly and Wizards of the Coast as well as many miniatures and TTRPG publishers. He loves designing and telling stories through characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.