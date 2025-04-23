Bringing a character to life is far from easy; it's incredibly challenging to give personality and make it shine through just a drawing. In this post, I’ll walk you through my process and the thoughts behind my choices.

Here's my step-by-step process for devising your basic character concept, creating a mood board, fleshing out the details, and finally building on your brand new creation with a unique persona.

Below I cover some of the core processes I consider when developing a character for illustration and animation, including the research and brainstorming stage as well as how to give my character personality.

01. Begin with a brief (Image: © Lucia Parvolo) I always start off by asking myself key questions that will guide me throughout the character creation process. Where do they come from? How old are they? What do they love? What do they hate? The more I dive into these questions, the clearer the scope of their personality becomes. Creating a personality map can be super helpful for this!

02. Find references try out tons of sketches

Beginning with a mood board, sketches, and silhouettes, search for the right balance. I remind myself not to settle after the first try – more sketches mean greater comfort and less self-judgement. We often underestimate how many cool ideas our hands can bring to life when we’re having fun with it! Don’t be afraid of starting over; when a character works, you’ll know it straight away.

03. From general to details (Image: © Lucia Parvolo) When you find the shapes and proportions you like, revisit those initial questions and focus on infusing the character’s essence into the details. This helps to showcase their personality, and lets you understand who they are and what they like by looking at them.

04. Add a sidekick

Sometimes it can be useful to place a sidekick alongside the protagonist. This contrast can really highlight the main character’s true attitude – such as a little animal who may have an opposing personality.

05. Emotions with colours

Colour is key! Don’t underestimate its power. Colour is essential for expressing deeper concepts and developing extra emotional layers to your character.

06. Craft outfits for different situations (Image: © Lucia Parvolo) Thinking about how a character would dress in different situations is a fun exercise. You’re a stylist! Remember: pick clothes they’d love to wear, not what you would.

07. Consider gestures (Image: © Lucia Parvolo) I love dynamic poses as they show what a character is capable of and how they react. Imagine situations they might experience, staying true to their essence. Use yourself for reference photos too!

08. Create expressions (Image: © Lucia Parvolo) While gestures tell us what the body is doing, expressions reveal the character’s emotions. Focusing on how they respond to different stimuli is crucial – it’s one of the most fun steps!

09. Line of action (Image: © Lucia Parvolo) For dynamic poses, pay attention to the flow of arcs. There’s often an arc between the hands, including the shoulders, while the back’s arc gives a pose its strength and dynamism.

10. Group image (Image: © Lucia Parvolo) To finish off, make a line-up image. It adds depth by showing how a character interacts with others and behaves in different environments. Plus, it’s fun to create joint poses and scenes.

