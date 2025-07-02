How to create an anime cyberpunk style for striking sci-fi concept art

Concept artist and illustrator Tano Bonfanti shows how he melds an anime style with cyberpunk and space western vibes.

Sci-fi composition; a man riding a contraption with a cat on his shoulder
(Image credit: Tano Bonfanti)

Want to learn to draw a cyberpunk illustration for sci-fi concept art on your iPad? My approach to creating an image isn’t always the same, but in this instance I started off with the profile of a character, who I knew needed a dynamic pose and a vehicle involved. I’ve always loved mechanical and vehicle design, and I wanted this bike to feel like a mixture of the 70 and 80s look coupled with a bit of the classic 90s sticker aesthetics.

Meanwhile, the background mech was an unusual decision for me, but I feel as though it gives a nice sense of scale compared to the main characters. I was inspired by the animes of the late 80s and 90s. I think that’s something that informs all of my work, so I wanted to create a piece that was both dynamic and detailed and had a cyberpunk meets space-Western feeling to it.

Artist headshot; a young bearded man with curly hair
Tano Bonfanti

Argentinian architect turned concept artist Tano has worked within the entertainment industry since 2015. He has a passion for line work and creating cyberpunk-themed imagery.

