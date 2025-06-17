Jamie Hewlett’s art has always thrived on a combo of energetic chaos and meticulous craftsmanship. From his early Tank Girl work to Get the Freebies, Phoo Action and Gorillaz, his art has captured punk irreverence and kinetic storytelling.

Over the decades, his process has shifted dramatically – from ink and markers on artboard to fully digital compositions. As someone who has worked closely alongside Jamie and overseen the 25th-anniversary Phoo Action Silver Jubilee book, I’ve had a front-row seat to this evolution.

My name is Mat Wakeham. I’m the co-creator of Phoo Action and have been close friends with Jamie since his Tank Girl days. We first crossed paths at art school, and over the years have collaborated on comics, design, music and TV, from Fireball and Phoo Action to Gorillaz.

I was a lead creative on Gorillaz Phase 1 and a key part of Zombie Flesh Eaters, the design studio Jamie and I founded. This article explores both the traditional and digital techniques behind Jamie’s Phoo Action artwork, offering practical insights for artists interested in refining their own processes.

Whether you’re working with the best pens and ink, alcohol-based markers, or one of the best drawing tablets with a stylus, these tips will help you navigate composition, layering, texture and dynamic visual storytelling. I've accompanied all of these tips with some extraordinary examples of Jamie’s techniques in action.

01. Master pen and ink line work (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) Jamie’s approach to inking is all about precision and control. He doesn’t rely on loose or gestural strokes – his pencil work is already deliberate before he even picks up the ink. I’d recommend using a mix of calligraphic-nibbed pens, fineliners and markers to achieve a similar effect. Jamie varies pressure to add weight and flow, making each line feel dynamic while keeping the composition tight. High-contrast blacks against stark whites are the key to his bold, high-impact style, giving Phoo Action its sharp clarity and energy.

02. Use whiteout to your advantage (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) One thing I’ve noticed about Jamie’s process is that whiteout isn’t just for fixes – it’s an active part of his artwork. He uses it to sharpen edges, create highlights, and add texture, making his illustrations feel even more dynamic. It’s clear that for him, whiteout is as much a drawing tool as ink. I always notice how his layering white over black introduces a crispness that elevates the composition. Whether you’re working traditionally or digitally, applying highlights brings extra depth and refinement to an image. Of course, it’s also great for fixes, whether adjusting a line or correcting an overworked area.

03. The power of alcohol markers (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) I can’t help admiring Jamie’s use of alcohol-based markers in his early Phoo Action work to create rich, layered colour. Alcohol-based markers like Copic and Pantone markers allow for smooth blending when overlaying colours, and Jamie built the tones gradually, letting the translucency create depth. What stands out is how this technique gives his illustrations a painterly quality while also keeping the crispness of his line work intact. I would definitely recommend using this technique if you’re eager to prevent your illustrations from looking flat.

04. Photocopy for a controlled workflow (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) Back in the late 90s, Jamie would photocopy his inked line work onto a marker-friendly board before adding colour, rather than working directly on his original inked artwork. This ensured that he could experiment freely without putting a singular copy of the final piece at risk. I think this approach is a great way to work non-destructively while using traditional mediums, as it keeps the line work intact while allowing for bold colour choices to be made. And in a digital workflow, duplicating your layers before applying the colour achieves the same level of control and flexibility.’

05. Know when to be loose (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) One of the things that makes Jamie’s work so instantly recognisable is the way he balances razor-sharp precision with a kinetic, expressive energy. His line work isn’t just about technical skill; it carries humour, personality, and a sense of movement that makes his storytelling feel alive. He knows exactly when to let a line be loose and when to rein it in for maximum impact. I often marvel at how a simple, deft stroke can suggest speed, emotion or chaos, and that ability to channel spontaneity while still maintaining control is what gives his compositions so much life.

06. Composition tricks for dynamic pages (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) Jamie’s compositions are a perfect mix of chaos and control. There’s a frenetic energy, but always carefully structured. His pages feel alive because he uses strong diagonals to guide the eye, overlaps characters to create depth, and uses exaggerated perspectives to make scenes more immersive. That’s key to why his work is so full of momentum – every element has a sense of movement, even in static panels. If you want to inject similar energy, experiment with pushing perspective, layering foreground and background elements, and letting characters break out of panel borders.

07. Try gouache and pencil for finishing touches (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) I observe time and again that Jamie’s traditional work doesn’t just rely on bold inks and markers, he often refines pieces with gouache and pencil, adding depth and texture. Gouache has a rich, velvety quality that sits on the surface of the paper, making highlights feel tactile and organic. He also uses pencil to delineate form, reinforcing structure while keeping the energy loose. I think that’s key to why his work feels so alive; those final touches sharpen details without stiffening the composition. A white Posca pen or digital brush can replicate this effect.’

08. Achieve a handmade look in digital work (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) I always point out that one thing Jamie does so well is maintaining a raw, organic quality in his line work, even when creating digitally. To mimic real ink strokes, he uses textured brushes in Procreate or Photoshop that avoid the overly smooth, artificial look digital tools can create. Retouching work for the Phoo Action Silver Jubilee book, I found that varying brush opacity and pressure helps replicate the subtle imperfections of pen on paper. The slight irregularities make digital work feel just as dynamic and expressive.

09. Experiment with blending modes (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) A crucial part of Jamie’s digital process is how he uses blending modes to build depth and texture. To mimic the richness of traditional media, he often works with Multiply and Overlay layers, allowing colours to interact dynamically rather than sit flat on the page. This creates a more layered, painterly effect while maintaining the boldness of his line work. To replicate this, I’d suggest testing out the different blending modes to add depth, soften shadows, or intensify highlights in your own work.

10. Integrate photographic textures (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) From working on this project, I’ve picked up on how Jamie uses photographic textures in a way that enhances the mood without overwhelming his artwork. He subtly integrates elements like clouds, mist or grunge overlays to add realism and depth to otherwise flat colours. A great example is how he used a dirt texture to mimic the bumpy surface of a basketball. These details create atmosphere, making scenes more tactile. You can get a similar effect by playing around with layering textures and adjusting their opacity for a seamless blend.

11. Create a custom handwritten font (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) To maintain an authentic, personal touch, I had a digital font created from Jamie’s original hand lettering. We extracted letterforms from his early comics and developed two font styles: ‘HEWLVETICA Wonky’ (based on his earlier work) and ‘HEWLVETICA Book’ (from later issues). Each letter had a duplicate to ensure a handwritten feel. We then plotted them into a grid in Photoshop and used free font-making site Calligraphr. This allowed us to incorporate his signature lettering perfectly into the original work. You can compare the two above.

12. Use grain for a gritty finish (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) Jamie often adds a final grain layer to digital images that replicate the imperfections of analogue printing. This subtle texture enriches flat colours and helps unify different elements, blending drawn lines with collage textures for a cohesive look. This technique helps him to achieve a raw, tactile quality that makes digital work feel less sterile. Have a go with grain overlays or noise filters to avoid overly smooth digital finishes and add that extra layer of depth and character.’

13. Embrace collage elements (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) The punk-fanzine aesthetic still runs through Jamie’s work. Even in his digital pieces, he blends photo montages with digital paint, layering scanned textures, photographic, or found elements to create an authentic, tactile feel. A crucial part of this process is ensuring these elements don’t seem separate from the illustration. He works them in flawlessly, using blending modes and colour adjustments to unify the composition. Experiment with layering and manipulating photographic textures to add depth and grit to your work.’

14. Combine digital and traditional (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) Jamie may work digitally post Phoo Action, but he still keeps the raw, anarchic energy of his hand-drawn art. Key here is blending a photo montage with digital paint, integrating different photographic elements with hand-drawn texture to create both depth and vibrancy. What stands out to me is how he seamlessly merges the two, all while making sure the collage never overpowers the illustration. You can get a similar effect by playing with layering photographic elements beneath or over your digital painting, and then using blending modes and adjustment layers to unify the composition.

15. Complete a cohesive image with last adjustments (Image: © Jamie Hewlett) Before finalising an image, Jamie makes subtle tweaks to bring everything together. This includes refining contrast and adjusting saturation so that all the elements are consistent. These final adjustments help to balance the raw, spontaneous energy of his art with the flexibility digital tools provide. A strong finishing pass ensures the piece looks cohesive, vibrant, and true to his distinctive style.

