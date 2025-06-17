Recommended reading

How to draw a punk art style like Gorillaz artist Jamie Hewlett

Features
By published

Phoo Action co-creator Mat Wakeham breaks down the secrets of his collaborator's energetic comic book art.

Punk style; two cartoon characters
(Image credit: Jamie Hewlett)

Jamie Hewlett’s art has always thrived on a combo of energetic chaos and meticulous craftsmanship. From his early Tank Girl work to Get the Freebies, Phoo Action and Gorillaz, his art has captured punk irreverence and kinetic storytelling.

Over the decades, his process has shifted dramatically – from ink and markers on artboard to fully digital compositions. As someone who has worked closely alongside Jamie and overseen the 25th-anniversary Phoo Action Silver Jubilee book, I’ve had a front-row seat to this evolution.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1