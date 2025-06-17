Recommended reading

Fashion x graphic design is the greatest creative collaboration – here's why

Features
By published

From visual identities to gamification, prints to trends.

Person in suit thinking of prints
(Image credit: We Are via Getty Images)

From logos, packaging design and store displays, to social media campaigns and even gaming apps, graphic design has become as essential to fashion as the clothes themselves. Behind every well-known fashion brand lies a carefully constructed visual system, created by graphic designers who act as the matchmakers between brands and consumers, the silent persuaders in an economy of attention. Indeed, as in the case of the world's most prolific fashion logos or iconic prints, often the graphic design sits on the clothes themselves, enticing consumers who want to be wearing the hottest brands and strengthening the brand identity.

While some graphic designers in fashion work in-house, others operate as freelancers or within specialised design agencies. Collaboration is key either way, with graphic designers working alongside the fashion designers, stylists and marketing teams to ensure visual consistency across all brand expressions.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Antonia Wilson
Antonia Wilson
Freelance writer and editor

Antonia Wilson is a freelance writer and editor. Previous roles have included staff writer for Creative Review magazine, travel reporter for the Guardian, deputy editor of Beau Monde Traveller magazine, alongside writing for The Observer, National Geographic Traveller, Essentialist and Eco-Age, among others. She has also been a freelance editor for Vogue and Google, and works with a variety of global and emerging brands on sustainability messaging and other copywriting and editing projects — from Ugg and Ferragamo to Microsoft and Tate Galleries.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.