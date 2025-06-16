Recommended reading

Are these really the hottest colours of the year?

Design brands and influencers line up every year to predict the hottest shades in products, fashion and interiors. Who called it right in 2025?

What colour is 2025? Various creatives make it their mission not only to assign a colour to each year, but to predict the colour in advance, in the annual round of Colour of the Year (or Color of the Year) pronouncements.

Every artist and designer is familiar with the idea of colour psychology – the way people instinctively respond to particular colours. Red commands attention, for example, while yellow lifts our mood and blue has a calming effect. Beyond that are cultural norms that have lasted for centuries – as in China, where red is famously associated with life and vitality, playing a pivotal role in traditional customs.

