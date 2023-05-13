So, we already have a colour of the year for 2025

Technological developments, from air travel to the internet, have broken down barriers in time and space. Time travel still isn't possible, however; but that's not stopping one trend predictor from calling the colour of year for 2025 already.

It says that based on emerging trends in society, the colour of 2025 will be the aptly named 'Future Dusk', an alluring hue sitting between dark violet and midnight blue (see our jargon-free guide to colour theory if you need to brush up).

The trend forecasting company WGSN (opens in new tab) and its sister company, the color system Coloro (opens in new tab) say that colours in spring/summer 2025 will "reflect a significant shift towards strategic imagination, where innovative ideas will be crucial in solving the challenges arising from a continued period of disruption, volatility and uncertainty."

And that translates as 'Future Dusk' (Coloro 129-35-18), which WGSN thinks can serve for clothing or interiors as a statement or as "fresh take on dependable dark blue" as a playful neutral. It reckons its also the perfect colour for metallic finishes to create a "celestial allure"

WGSN says the colour "feeds into themes of transition – whether it be moving from dark to light, or dusk to dawn – making it perfect for a period of immense change." It certainly has a futuristic feel, tapping into the newfound interest in space travel by recalling the colours of dust and gases in nebulae while also fitting the sci-fi-like feeling of new technology like AI and the metaverse.

"In the near future, the lines between reality and fantasy will become more blurred than ever," WGSN's head of colour Urangoo Samba says. "Future Dusk is an immersive and transformative color, aligned with this direction."

WGSN claims that it has a 90% accuracy rate in predicting trends based on emerging patterns in society, though I also wonder to what extent its colour predictions may become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Only time will tell whether Future Dusk still feels futuristic in two years' time. The company's call for next year couldn't be any more different – its colour of the year 2024 is a warm and sunny pastel Apricot Crush.

For more colour inspiration in the meantime, see Adobe's handy colour palette cheat sheet.