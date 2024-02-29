I Saw the TV Glow poster is a stylish twist on classic horror

A new poster has been revealed for A24's latest horror film I Saw the TV Glow. The stylish design is a refreshing take on horror movie posters, creating an eerie tension with its simplistic imagery and contrasting colour scheme.

We've seen some stunning film posters this year, but I Saw the TV Glow immediately caught my eye as a horror fan. Is anyone else getting some serious Poltergeist vibes? A classic horror revival is certainly well overdue and with A24 behind the production, I'm hopeful that the new movie will bring us into a new exciting era of horror cinema.

I Saw the TV Glow (2024) compared to Poltergeist (1982) (Image credit: A24/MGM)

I Saw the TV Glow is a critically acclaimed supernatural horror that blends nostalgic imagery with punchy, contemporary filmmaking. The poster features a silhouetted figure against a TV screen emanating neon pink light. The contrast of the electric pink against the predominantly black design is a welcome spin on classic horror posters which often resort to the convention of eerie monochromia.

An action-packed trailer comes with the new poster, giving us a taste of the film's stunning visuals, star-studded cast and terrifying VFX. The dreamlike imagery spliced with VHS-style footage gives the trailer a retro feel, while the range of lighting adds a delightful surrealism.

This isn't the only new poster we've seen that's taken inspiration from the past. Check out the delightfully retro Challengers poster that looks strangely similar to Tom Cruise's 1983 classic Risky Business. For more horror movie news, take a look at the posters for Longlegs – Nicholas Cage's disturbing new horror film.