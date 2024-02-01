New Nicholas Cage movie posters are effortlessly eerie

It's safe to say that Nicholas Cage has had a diverse film career, but his latest movie, Longlegs, looks to be his scariest yet. Four new posters have been unveiled for the serial killer horror film that promises to be a truly spine-chilling experience.

We've already seen our fair share of stunning film posters this year, but the Longlegs posters are a prime example of how minimalist design can be a great storytelling tool. With understated yet chilling imagery, the simple posters effortlessly create an eerie ambience that's frightfully captivating.

(Image credit: Neon)

Longlegs is by Osgood Perkins, son of legendary Scream actor Anthony Perkins. From the posters alone, there's little context of the film's plotline, but the creepy visuals certainly create a foreboding aura. The typography appears to be a mixture of Helvetica Bold and Futura Bold, giving the posters a contemporary feel. With disjointed spacing, the posters have a certain visual uncertainty, made more chilling by the contrasting red font colour against the background.

Each poster features a different scene of varying graphic content but they share cohesive colour grading, giving each poster a faded, sepia-toned effect. Paired with the grainy filtering and shadowy composition, each image feels distinctly creepy, making even the seemingly inoffensive snowy scene poster feel tense and anxiety-inducing.

(Image credit: Neon)

As a huge horror fan, I'm really excited to see more promotional content for Longlegs. The stylish, understated posters feel like a callback to more classic horror flicks that prioritise ambience over jumpscares and I hope Longlegs will mark a return to more slow-burn horror. The film is set to release this year, but an official date has not been confirmed – I'll be keeping an eye out for updates.

