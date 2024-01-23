Can you spot the typo in the new Joker movie logo?

The designers need to work on their French accents.

We've all done it – spotted a typo in an email after sending it, or application after submitting it, or article after filing it, or global blockbuster movie logo after publicly revealing it. Okay, the last one is less common, so spare a thought for the designers of the logo for the new Joker film. 

Collider managed to snap a low quality photo of the logo, which features the 'Joker' title in the same typeface as the original, plus the new subtitle: Folie À Deux. Except it doesn't say Folie À Deux. It says Folie Á Deux.

Joker logo

(Image credit: Collider)

According to EuroNews's David Mouriquand, the letter 'A' with an accent pointing towards the upper right simply isn't a thing in France. "It will never stop being baffling to me that when you’re dealing with a multi-million Hollywood project, someone can’t do a double-check," he writes. "And if you’re going to dent my sanity, Joker team, then at least get it wrong with a character that exists in French, like 'â'."xt

Folie À Deux is a French term that refers to a "delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association" (thanks, Wikipedia) – and we can probably safely assume the two in this case are Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn.

Still, with Collider's photo appearing to depict a the logo on a digital screen (presumably at some event or other), there's probably still time for the designers to tweak that accent before the logo goes mainstream. And hey, they can take some solace from the fact that not even ASL posters are immune from typos.

