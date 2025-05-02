The Pope's tomb was not on my design debate bingo card for 2025

Kerning. Is. Important.

Nothing rankles designers more than bad kerning. The spacing between letters can make or break text and logos, and if it's either too big or too small – or worse, a combination of both – the results can look decidedly amateurish. Which probably isn't quite the right vibe for the Pope's tomb.

Indeed, the kerning on Pope Francis’s tomb has drawn widespread condemnation – from designers, at least. Reddit and X are ablaze with threads asking why, exactly, the name carved into the stone appears to read: FR A NCISCVS. (Looking for typographical inspiration? Check out the best free fonts).

