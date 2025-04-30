So those anti-piracy ads 'stole' a font? The hypocrisy is astounding

News
By published

Piracy is a crime... except when it's a typeface?

You wouldn&#039;t steal a car written in a distressed font
(Image credit: FACT)

Anyone who went to a cinema or watched a DVD in the mid 2000s will remember the Federation Against Copyright Theft and Motion Picture Association of America's pounding pre-movie lecture. Famous for the line "You wouldn't steal a car," the public service ads compared downloading films to stealing cars, TVs and handbags.

Whether the ad did more to prevent piracy or promote it is in doubt – it taught a lot of people that films could be downloaded and made doing so look quite exhilarating. But the ads gained a place in popular culture, leading to memes and spoofs that persist 20 years on.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.