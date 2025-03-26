Seriously folks, it's time to move on from the Kia logo debacle

People are still complaining about it daily on social media.

Kia logo
We've seen plenty of car brands unveil new looks over the last few years, and some have truly raised eyebrows. Last year's Jaguar rebrand seemed to be all the internet could talk about for a few days in 2024. But there's one car logo that's still drawing ire over three years after it was revealed.

Kia is one of the most recognisable car brands on the road, but as of 2021, the same can't be said for its logo. Ever since the brand dropped its new logo, which spells out the brand name in a single sawtooth line, people have been misreading it as 'KN'. Google searches for the non-existent 'KN cars' spiked in 2022, and while the furore has died down, social media users still regularly complain about the design. While Kia might be making jibes at Elon Musk right now, it clearly has its own PR issues to worry about.

