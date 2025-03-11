Kia trolls Tesla with scathing Elon Musk callout

"More automakers need to be capitalising on Tesla's collapse".

Kia recently launched a bold campaign criticising Tesla's controversial CEO, Elon Musk. The brazen ad features a sticker that reads "I bought this after Elon went crazy,” pasted on the rear bumper of its EV3 model in a cheeky dig that illuminates Kia as a reliable alternative.

From its infamous overlord to its multiple Cybertruck design fails, Tesla has transformed from an electric vehicle pioneer to a highly divisive brand. With Musk becoming an increasingly contentious figure in the public eye, Kia's callout makes crafty use of viral controversy, suggesting that Musk's actions could be Tesla's final nail in the coffin.

