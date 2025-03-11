Kia trolls Tesla with scathing Elon Musk callout
"More automakers need to be capitalising on Tesla's collapse".
Kia recently launched a bold campaign criticising Tesla's controversial CEO, Elon Musk. The brazen ad features a sticker that reads "I bought this after Elon went crazy,” pasted on the rear bumper of its EV3 model in a cheeky dig that illuminates Kia as a reliable alternative.
From its infamous overlord to its multiple Cybertruck design fails, Tesla has transformed from an electric vehicle pioneer to a highly divisive brand. With Musk becoming an increasingly contentious figure in the public eye, Kia's callout makes crafty use of viral controversy, suggesting that Musk's actions could be Tesla's final nail in the coffin.
The now-deleted post was shared to the Kia Norway Instagram account, garnering a mass outpouring of backlash from Musk fans. Catching the attention of the wider Kia Corporation, the ad was swiftly removed by the South Korean company with a spokesperson telling AFP "The post was an entirely independent local initiative that does not reflect the position of Kia Europe or Kia Corporation.”
While the original post received strong criticism, over on Reddit some users saw the funny side. "More automakers need to be capitalizing on Tesla's collapse like this," one Redditor wrote on the r/electriccars subreddit. Some even thought the ad was too tame, with another Redditor on the r/clevercomebacks subreddit writing "Very polite, too polite. I sold my Tesla and bought this to spite Elon would be my message."
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.
