I'm kind of obsessed with this bold new Bible design
God, it looks good.
Of all the books crying out to be turned into a design-first coffee-table book complete with oversized sans serifs and an abundance of negative space, I wouldn't have place the Bible top of the list. But now that I've laid eyes upon Byble (yes, it even has a new, trendy name), I'm almost tempted to clear a scared space on my coffee table.
Dylan Da Silva has created a redesigned version of the Bible that can truly be described as a design object. Claiming to bring the book into the Instagram age, it's certainly a striking take on the holy text. Your average hotel bedside Bible this ain't. (If you're looking for typographical inspiration, check out the best free fonts.)
It terms out that 'Y' has a point. "We’ve meticulously preserved the Bible’s authentic text and paired it with ‘Yield’ moments — large-print excerpts designed for pause, reflection, and surrender, reads the Byble website. "Free from distractions, these moments invite deeper engagement and spiritual clarity, guiding readers toward Jesus and the beauty of God’s Word. Byble is where Scripture and stillness meet — Bible + Yield = BYBLE."
Somewhat surprisingly, according to Fast Company, Da Silva isn't a designer, but rather comes from a background in property development. But there's certainly an architectural and industrial edge to the purely typographical design of the Bible, sorry, Byble. Every 13 x 10-inch book is handcrafted and silk-screen printed, and features heavy 220 gsm stock.
"In 2015, during one of the darkest moments in his life, Dylan experienced a devine intervention," the Byble website reads. "Fast forward six years, Dylan began to notice a troubling trend: faith was declining, and the Bible - the foundation of truth - was becoming forgotten. He looked around and couldn't find any products that resonated with his generation. Nothing that married the beauty of design with the depth of Scripture. Then the idea hit: "We live in a consumer-driven world obsessed with aesthetics... so why not consume the greatest book ever written in the most aesthetic way possible?" And so, Byble was born."
But Byble comes at a price. Each book costs £149, with the book of Genesis out now, and the book of Matthew available to pre-order. Still, with the size and quality of the materials and design, it perhaps makes sense when considered as a graphic design book.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
