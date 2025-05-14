Recommended reading

I'm kind of obsessed with this bold new Bible design

God, it looks good.

Byble
(Image credit: Byble)

Of all the books crying out to be turned into a design-first coffee-table book complete with oversized sans serifs and an abundance of negative space, I wouldn't have place the Bible top of the list. But now that I've laid eyes upon Byble (yes, it even has a new, trendy name), I'm almost tempted to clear a scared space on my coffee table.

Dylan Da Silva has created a redesigned version of the Bible that can truly be described as a design object. Claiming to bring the book into the Instagram age, it's certainly a striking take on the holy text. Your average hotel bedside Bible this ain't. (If you're looking for typographical inspiration, check out the best free fonts.)

