I love the hidden messages in these clever abstract Albert Camus book covers

News
By published

The geometric shapes say more than you might think.

They say you should never judge a book by its cover, but as a man intrigued by the concept of judgement, the French philosopher Albert Camus would allow us to make an exception. Happily the covers for Vintage Books' Albert Camus collection are sublime on multiple levels.

At first glance, the black-and-white cover art appears to comprise striking but random abstract geometric patterns. That's not a criticism. The stark, incisive minimalism of the perfectly complements Camus's concise style and existential concerns.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.