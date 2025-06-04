Recommended reading

The 50 Greatest Designers teaches you the design history you didn't know

News
By published

A new book by Creative Bloq writer Tom May spans a century of design, and covers a range of disciplines in an accessible manner.

50 Greatest Designers
(Image credit: Arcturus Publishing)

If you work in design, it's worth asking yourself a question: how much do you know about the famous designers of modern history: the giants on whose shoulders we all stand? And we're not just talking about the big names of graphic design like Dieter Rams and Paula Scher. But also those pioneers of product design, industrial design, textile design, furniture design and so on, who've shaped the world we know today.

Back in 2023, regular Creative Bloq writer Tom May noticed that there wasn't a single book that brought all these lumunaries together. And so he set out to write one. And the result has just been launched into the world, in the form of The 50 Greatest Designers: The People Who Have Created Our Environment (Arcturus Publishing) – I think this is heading into our best design books guide.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.