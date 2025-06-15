Recommended reading

10 everyday objects that are actually design masterpieces

Features
By Contributions from published

From coffee makers to Lego bricks, creative professionals reveal the brilliantly designed items hiding in plain sight around us.

We're surrounded by design genius every day, yet most of us barely notice it. That humble paperclip holding your documents together? It's a marvel of engineering. The espresso cup cradling your morning coffee? A masterclass in proportion and function.

To uncover these hidden gems, we asked leading creative professionals to share the everyday objects they consider design masterpieces. Their choices reveal how great design seamlessly blends beauty, functionality, and meaning... often in the most unexpected places. For more design inspiration, take a look at the rest of Creative Bloq's product design coverage.

Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 

