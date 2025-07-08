I'm shocked and appalled by this Prime Day coffee maker deal

News
By published

A machine so beautiful shouldn't be 50% off.

Technivorm Moccamaster
(Image credit: Technivorm)

Regular readers of my Creative Bloq articles (hello, both!) will know that I'm a big fan of a very particular coffee maker. The Moccamaster KBGV Select is basically my best friend, greeting me every morning with delicious, fresh, hot, black coffee – 10 cups of the stuff, if I so desire. Indeed, as I pack to move house next week and grapple with the difficult decision of what to bring with me and what to let go, the Moccamaster is top of the 'Keep' list (followed closely by my wife and cat).

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker
Save 50%
Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker: was $359 now $179 at Amazon

You can currently save 50% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.

View Deal
Technivorm Moccamaster 79112 KBT Coffee Brewer
Save 40%
Technivorm Moccamaster 79112 KBT Coffee Brewer: was $339 now $204.99 at Amazon

This brewer is a good option for those who like to be more hands-on with their coffee brewing process and don’t consistently brew a full carafe every day. The borosilicate glass lining of our stainless steel carafe retains heat and keeps your coffee hotter longer.

View Deal
Technivorm Moccamaster 69212 Cup One, One-Cup Coffee Maker
Save 40%
Technivorm Moccamaster 69212 Cup One, One-Cup Coffee Maker: was $250 now $150 at Amazon

The quick and convenient Moccamaster Cup-One pours your coffee directly into the cup. Moccamaster's copper heating element is unique and ensures an optimal brewing temperature between 92°C and 96°C, finding the perfect balance and perparing coffee at the perfect temperature.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1