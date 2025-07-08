I'm shocked and appalled by this Prime Day coffee maker deal

Regular readers of my Creative Bloq articles (hello, both!) will know that I'm a big fan of a very particular coffee maker. The Moccamaster KBGV Select is basically my best friend, greeting me every morning with delicious, fresh, hot, black coffee – 10 cups of the stuff, if I so desire. Indeed, as I pack to move house next week and grapple with the difficult decision of what to bring with me and what to let go, the Moccamaster is top of the 'Keep' list (followed closely by my wife and cat).

So imagine my horror, nay, dismay, when I saw that the Moccamaster is 50% (fifty per-cent!) off at Amazon for Prime Day this week, down from $359 to $179. In my correct opinion, that price is an insult to the beauty of the machine. In a world of overly shiny and complicated designs, the Moccamaster stands apart with its timeless, clean lines. But more pertinently, this price is an insult to me. I paid full-price for my machine two years ago, and now I feel like a mug. I could have saved $179 to put towards a Smeg fridge.

And to add insult to injury, the rest of the Moccamaster coffee maker range, including the One-Cup machine, is up to 40% off. at Amazon. You couldn't make it up. It's as though these deals have been created to torment me. I'm sharing some of them below, but to be quite honest, you don't deserve them.