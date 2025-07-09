Hot, isn't it? Don't wait – the mother of all Dyson fans is at its lowest ever price

And a Shark option, too.

I'm not sure if you've noticed, but it's pretty hot right now. And a decent fan is one of those things I always put off buying, thinking 'the weather will change soon so what's the point?'. Also, they're usually pretty ugly. Since we're a design website I thought it might be worth bringing you a Prime Day deal on two of the most beautifully designed fans – and the price cut means it feels worth it to buy one, even if the weather changes next week (it won't this time, so it happens).

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Cordless Fan
Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Cordless Fan: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

This cordless fan comes in a range of colours, is genuinely powerful and even better, is cordless so you can take it wherever you need it.

It's also very very quiet (which I'm so grateful for in a world where bedtimes are very tricky with my hot, fussy children). Ditto the fact it has 5 speeds.

For under £100 this is an absolute steal.

Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Bladeless Tower Fan
Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Bladeless Tower Fan: was $369.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

The best fan ever. Period.

This one is revolutionary design, it has 10 air flow settings, and it looks amazing.

Yup it's a lot of money to drop on a fan, but I really, truly believe that this deal makes it so worth it. My parents have this fan and I've been jealous ever since they got it.

This is the lowest price I've ever seen on this – in fact, it is super rare it even gets a deal. Do it.

