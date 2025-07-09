I'm not sure if you've noticed, but it's pretty hot right now. And a decent fan is one of those things I always put off buying, thinking 'the weather will change soon so what's the point?'. Also, they're usually pretty ugly. Since we're a design website I thought it might be worth bringing you a Prime Day deal on two of the most beautifully designed fans – and the price cut means it feels worth it to buy one, even if the weather changes next week (it won't this time, so it happens).

For those in the UK, this Shark fan is compact, comes in lovely colours and is designed to be powerful even though it is lightweight and portable. And it's currently got 29% off at Amazon – bringing it down to $99.99. And if you're in the US, you've got a deal on the mother of all brilliant fans, the Dyson Cool has 32% off and is under $250.

If you're on a mission to fill your home with beautiful objects try these coffee machines, which have no right being so discounted.

Save 23% Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Cordless Fan: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon This cordless fan comes in a range of colours, is genuinely powerful and even better, is cordless so you can take it wherever you need it. It's also very very quiet (which I'm so grateful for in a world where bedtimes are very tricky with my hot, fussy children). Ditto the fact it has 5 speeds. For under £100 this is an absolute steal.

Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Bladeless Tower Fan: was $369.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The best fan ever. Period. This one is revolutionary design, it has 10 air flow settings, and it looks amazing. Yup it's a lot of money to drop on a fan, but I really, truly believe that this deal makes it so worth it. My parents have this fan and I've been jealous ever since they got it. This is the lowest price I've ever seen on this – in fact, it is super rare it even gets a deal. Do it.

Not quite right? See below for more deals. Or this Braun alarm clock. Just because.