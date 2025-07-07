I'm going to let you in on a little secret: I've never really been a fan of Amazon Prime Day. Or Black Friday. Or Cyber Monday or Presidents' Day or Jeff Bezos Day or whatever the rest of them are called. In previous years, the whole thing has felt like an exercise in making me buy things I don't need to line the pockets of people whose pockets are already rather reinforced. But right here and now in 2025, my circumstances have changed – and I need deals, baby.

The long and short of it is my wife and I have, somehow, just bought our own little house, which means we're having to think about buying the things nobody actually wants to think about now buying: washing machines, dishwashers, fridges. And to make matters worse, we'd actually kind of like these things to—whisper it—look nice. But they need to be affordable, too (mortgage and all that). Suddenly the idea of a deal isn't quite so unappealing.

I'll cut to the chase – my wife wants a Smeg. Our house is a tiny old cottage, which means a certain type of fridge just won't do. A generic modern white one just won't be befitting of a period property. But as I've discovered, beautifully designed retro fridges are not cheap. As in, north-of-£1000-not-cheap.

So here I am, desperately hoping for a deal on a Smeg fridge when Prime Day (of which there are four this year) kicks off tomorrow. As it happens, there is one deal live on AO right now in the UK, bringing the price of a Smeg retro '50's fridge freezer down from £1,799 to £1507.

Save 16% Smeg '50s Style Retro Fridge Freezer: was £1,799 now £1,507 at AO.com This Smeg fridge freezer features a nifty Life Plus drawer maintaining a consistent temperature of 0°C, meaning sensitive meat and dairy are kept cool. As for your fruit and veg, they’ll last even longer with its handy salad crisper. Features adjustable shelves.

I'll be keeping my eyes well and truly peeled, nay, glued, to the internet in search of a more affordable deal over the next few days. But at this rate, I might have to make do with £5 off a Smeg toaster.

Smeg 2 Slice Toaster: was £179.95 now £174.95 at Amazon This beautifully designed toaster features 3 different cooking functions, while 6 toasting levels offer the best results. Also includes a defrost function; reheat function; and a bagel function which toasts just one side of the slice.