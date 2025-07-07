All I want for Prime Day is this Big, Beautiful Fridge

Please help me buy my white goods, Jeff.

I'm going to let you in on a little secret: I've never really been a fan of Amazon Prime Day. Or Black Friday. Or Cyber Monday or Presidents' Day or Jeff Bezos Day or whatever the rest of them are called. In previous years, the whole thing has felt like an exercise in making me buy things I don't need to line the pockets of people whose pockets are already rather reinforced. But right here and now in 2025, my circumstances have changed – and I need deals, baby.

Smeg '50s Style Retro Fridge Freezer
Save 16%
Smeg '50s Style Retro Fridge Freezer: was £1,799 now £1,507 at AO.com

This Smeg fridge freezer features a nifty Life Plus drawer maintaining a consistent temperature of 0°C, meaning sensitive meat and dairy are kept cool. As for your fruit and veg, they’ll last even longer with its handy salad crisper. Features adjustable shelves.

Smeg 2 Slice Toaster
Smeg 2 Slice Toaster: was £179.95 now £174.95 at Amazon

This beautifully designed toaster features 3 different cooking functions, while 6 toasting levels offer the best results. Also includes a defrost function; reheat function; and a bagel function which toasts just one side of the slice.

