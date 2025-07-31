My favourite pretentious coffee contraption is now 20% off

I'll be the first to admit that I'm susceptible to the allure of prentious coffee – be it locally roasted beans or sexy packaging, consider me sold. My most recent infatuation was born out of some good old-fashioned office kitchen jealousy, when I saw a coworker chicly making their morning brew with a delightful contraption – the humble Aeropress.

Do I have the nuanced palette to notice the refined flavours enhanced by the tool? No. But I am besotted with the product design, from aesthetics to experience, and wholly believe it's worth the investment. Down from £44.99 to £35.79 at Amazon, it's finally at a snaggable price for those looking for maximum richness, portability and style when it comes to their morning cup of Joe.

AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press Kit: was £44.99 now £35.79 at Amazon This portable AeroPress makes 1-3 cups of coffee in under a minute – perfect for those who are too impatient for a French Press (a.k.a me). Due to its compact size, it's perfect for camping trips or simply going to the office to make your coworkers jealous. With a 20% saving and a travel cup, scoop, stirrer and filter papers included, you're getting major bang (and deliciously smooth brew) for your buck.