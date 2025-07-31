My favourite pretentious coffee contraption is now 20% off
(It’s not just sexy design, it makes a great brew).
I'll be the first to admit that I'm susceptible to the allure of prentious coffee – be it locally roasted beans or sexy packaging, consider me sold. My most recent infatuation was born out of some good old-fashioned office kitchen jealousy, when I saw a coworker chicly making their morning brew with a delightful contraption – the humble Aeropress.
Do I have the nuanced palette to notice the refined flavours enhanced by the tool? No. But I am besotted with the product design, from aesthetics to experience, and wholly believe it's worth the investment. Down from £44.99 to £35.79 at Amazon, it's finally at a snaggable price for those looking for maximum richness, portability and style when it comes to their morning cup of Joe.
This portable AeroPress makes 1-3 cups of coffee in under a minute – perfect for those who are too impatient for a French Press (a.k.a me). Due to its compact size, it's perfect for camping trips or simply going to the office to make your coworkers jealous. With a 20% saving and a travel cup, scoop, stirrer and filter papers included, you're getting major bang (and deliciously smooth brew) for your buck.
If you want to get your paws on the OG, this Walmart deal gets you a comfy 12% off. Just as portable as the Go Travel model (minus the extra bits and bobs), the original Aeropress is a tried and true favourite thanks to its speed and quality. Bitter coffee is but a distant memory to me, and I'll never look back.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.