When you think of Prime Day, you probably think of big savings on tech products and homeware. Things like the best Apple Prime Day deals and discounted kitchen design masterpieces are what make most people decide to sign up to Prime (or at least to the free trial for a month)

In my case it was a deal on a Nvidia GPU that made me sign up with the full intention of unsubscribing before the month is up. Now. I'm discovering that I get a whole bunch of other stuff free and I'm wondering how I'm going to have time to use it all.

Here's what you can make use of if, like me, you inadvertently find that you're suddenly an Amazon Prime member.

10 free games from Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming provides free games every month, but For Prime Day, it's throwing in even more than usual, and they're available until August.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Dungeon of the Endless: Definitive Edition

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered (GOG)

Saints Row 2

Toem

Saints Row 4: Re-Elected

Star Wars: Rebellion

3-month free Kindle Unlimited trial

Kindle Unlimited is what it sounds like: a subscription service that gives you access to a a vast library of eBooks, audiobooks and magazines for a monthly fee. But with Prime, you get it free for three months – perhaps long enough to binge read Frank Herbert's entire Dune series... if you don't go out much.

Non-Prime members can claim a 30-day free trial.

3-month free Audible trial

If you prefer to have books read to you, no worries, because there's also a free trial of Audible, Amazon's audiobook and podcast service. You get one credit per month, access to Amazon's exclusive Audible Originals. Perfect if you spend a lot of time driving and don't get time to read, or if you want to listen to something educational while you wash the dishes.

4-month free Amazon Music Unlimited trial

Fed up of having your music interrupted by ads? Amazon Music Unlimited has over a 100 million songs ad-free and on demand, plus podcasts and audiobooks from Audible.

Amazon's clearly out to get new Prime members hooked on its other services this Prime Day. Just remember that Prime membership costs $14.99 / $8.99 per month after your trial ends, and that Kindle Unlimited, Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited all have their own subscription cost, so you could get a nasty surprise if you forget to cancel and leave all of the trials to roll over.

Set an alarm now to remind yourself to cancel your subscription, and then jump in and enjoy as much as you can for the next month.