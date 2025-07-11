Four things you can get for FREE for Prime Day

News
By published

From classic games to audio books, you could save over $150.

Lara Croft from three Tomb Raider games that are free for Amazon Prime Day
(Image credit: Amazon / GOG / Future)

When you think of Prime Day, you probably think of big savings on tech products and homeware. Things like the best Apple Prime Day deals and discounted kitchen design masterpieces are what make most people decide to sign up to Prime (or at least to the free trial for a month)

In my case it was a deal on a Nvidia GPU that made me sign up with the full intention of unsubscribing before the month is up. Now. I'm discovering that I get a whole bunch of other stuff free and I'm wondering how I'm going to have time to use it all.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.