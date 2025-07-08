During Prime Day, you'll see articles shouting at you to buy high-price tech with a medium-ly good discount (us included, let's be honest), but I actually think the best thing you can buy today are all those annoying little office or studio essentials that actually work out as quite expensive. Things like printer ink. Printer ink is the BANE of my life. So I'm going to make a pile of it so I'm never caught short again (this set of cartridges has a very nice indeed 39% off at Amazon).

Below I round up the things you should just click 'buy' on right now and get them off your to do list. And then grab some paper on a Prime Day deal as well.

Save 57% Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector: was $34.99 now $15.19 at Amazon A screen protector is often on my list of must-haves but I never want to spend the money it takes to get a good one. And then I'm left with a big old scratch. So get this one. Now. We've used it on team, and it's a cracker (not literally).

And one thing just for fun...

Save 45% Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon I know this isn't an annoying thing but I actually am going to buy one of these for my office. And my bedroom. A tiny Alexa for every room. Perfect for music, audio books and general knowledge gathering. And they come in a range of colours!

Want some furniture too? See our pick of the best office chair for back pain or the deals below: