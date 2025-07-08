The 6 annoying office essentials you should buy today – and tick them off your list

Take advantage of Prime Day... you'll thank me later.

During Prime Day, you'll see articles shouting at you to buy high-price tech with a medium-ly good discount (us included, let's be honest), but I actually think the best thing you can buy today are all those annoying little office or studio essentials that actually work out as quite expensive. Things like printer ink. Printer ink is the BANE of my life. So I'm going to make a pile of it so I'm never caught short again (this set of cartridges has a very nice indeed 39% off at Amazon).

Inkplore 67XL Ink Cartridges
Save 39%
Inkplore 67XL Ink Cartridges : was $48.89 now $29.98 at Amazon

Printer ink is a pain at the best of times and I never remember to stock up. So Prime Day is the perfect time to make sure I am never out of stock. Whether I can get my printer to connect to my laptop is another matter entirely, of course.

If this printer ink isn't compatible for you, see the other printer ink deals at Amazon now.

View Deal
Eveo Screen Cleaner Spray Kit
Save 60%
Eveo Screen Cleaner Spray Kit: was $24.97 now $9.95 at Amazon

Is your screen dirty? I expect so. But this spray kit will fix that. And it's got a huge 60% off for an effective spray and special wipe to use it with.

View Deal
Opnice Desk Organizer and Accessories
Save 30%
Opnice Desk Organizer and Accessories: was $29.99 now $20.99 at Amazon

Is your desk a mess? Well clean it up then please. This organiser will help. Just imagine all your things neatly placed on the stand, and the pens in the 2 holders.

View Deal
Yeecok Sticky notes
Save 40%
Yeecok Sticky notes: was $13.99 now $8.39 at Amazon

Sticky notes are always useful aren't they? So here are some with lots of money off.

View Deal
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Save 57%
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector: was $34.99 now $15.19 at Amazon

A screen protector is often on my list of must-haves but I never want to spend the money it takes to get a good one. And then I'm left with a big old scratch.

So get this one. Now. We've used it on team, and it's a cracker (not literally).

View Deal
Sharpie Permanent Markers
Save 21%
Sharpie Permanent Markers: was $9.99 now $7.89 at Amazon

A Sharpie is unparalleled in its marker versatility. Knock offs just aren't as good. So here's a deal on them.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Pop
Save 45%
Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

I know this isn't an annoying thing but I actually am going to buy one of these for my office. And my bedroom.

A tiny Alexa for every room. Perfect for music, audio books and general knowledge gathering. And they come in a range of colours!

View Deal

