We're well into day 3 of Amazon Prime Day (or Amazon Prime WEEK it should be called), and as a photographer, I'm thrilled to be covering some of the top deals on cameras and lenses.

Although, I have to say that I'm actually pretty ticked off that my current Sony A7III mirrorless camera is over £500 off in the UK, and so are some of my workhorse lenses, too. In the US, you can save on the A7III over at Walmart, currently priced at $1,379.99 down from $1,999.99 (that's a $520 saving!)

For some price context, this mirrorless camera was reduced to just £989 over at Wex Video last October, and now it's down to the lowest price ever at £987. Before this, the lowest UK price recorded on the Sony A7III was £1,199 back in May 2024, and you had to jump through a fair few hoops to get it.

This Prime Day deal is a huge discount from the usual £1,499 price tag, and I'm quite jealous to be truthful. If you've been saving up for a premium mirrorless, or if you're just getting started with photography, then I can't stress enough how great this deal is.

UK DEAL Save £512.99 Sony Alpha 7III (body only): was £1,499.99 now £987 at Amazon I bought this camera 5 years ago, and I still use it as my main workhorse camera now alongside my Canon 5Ds. The Sony A7III is a full-frame mirrorless camera, meaning that it lacks a reflex mirror like the one found in typical DSLRs, making it much lighter. It also has an electronic viewfinder (EVF) rather than an optical one, plus in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) for steadier shots at slower shutter speeds. This model is quite a few years old now, released back in April 2018. But despite its age, this camera is still an excellent investment in 2025, and I love it. Price Check: £999 at jessops | £1,499 at John Lewis