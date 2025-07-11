Why is nobody talking about the Sony A7III's price right now?

It's only £987 at Amazon – which is the lowest UK price I've ever seen.

Sony A7III deal
(Image credit: Sony / Future)

We're well into day 3 of Amazon Prime Day (or Amazon Prime WEEK it should be called), and as a photographer, I'm thrilled to be covering some of the top deals on cameras and lenses.

Although, I have to say that I'm actually pretty ticked off that my current Sony A7III mirrorless camera is over £500 off in the UK, and so are some of my workhorse lenses, too. In the US, you can save on the A7III over at Walmart, currently priced at $1,379.99 down from $1,999.99 (that's a $520 saving!)

Sony Alpha 7III (body only)
UK DEAL
Save £512.99
Sony Alpha 7III (body only): was £1,499.99 now £987 at Amazon

I bought this camera 5 years ago, and I still use it as my main workhorse camera now alongside my Canon 5Ds.

The Sony A7III is a full-frame mirrorless camera, meaning that it lacks a reflex mirror like the one found in typical DSLRs, making it much lighter. It also has an electronic viewfinder (EVF) rather than an optical one, plus in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) for steadier shots at slower shutter speeds.

This model is quite a few years old now, released back in April 2018. But despite its age, this camera is still an excellent investment in 2025, and I love it.

Price Check: £999 at jessops | £1,499 at John Lewis

View Deal
Sony Alpha 7III (body only)
US DEAL
Save $619.01
Sony Alpha 7III (body only): was $1,999 now $1,379.99 at Walmart

The Alpha series from Sony continues to impress photographers and filmmakers alike, and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a new professional camera.

I personally love my Sony A7III for its 24MP full-frame sensor, which offers excellent quality in low-light shooting situations, making it great for live music. It also offers 4K video shooting, which I've used while travelling, and I've found that its autofocus is excellent, even when relying on the digital viewfinder for portraits.

Price Check: $1,499.99 at Best Buy | $1,498 at Amazon

View Deal
Tamron 24mm F/2.8 Di III
US DEAL
Save 20%
Tamron 24mm F/2.8 Di III: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

If you're looking for a lens to go with your new Sony camera, then there's a pretty generous discount on one of my favourite travel lenses, the Tamron 24mm F/2.8.

This lens is super sharp edge to edge, and excellent for any kind of street photography too, with low distortion. It can also be used for Macro, although I have a different lens I use for that (my Sony FE 90mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS).

View Deal

