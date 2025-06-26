Recommended reading

The world's most recognisable desktop wallpaper looks very different now

News
By published

It's not as vivid as the internet remembers.

Windows XP image
(Image credit: Charles O'Rear / Microsoft)

I vividly remember when I got my very first computer growing up, and I was introduced to the internet. I must have been around four-six years old, and while I don't remember the make or model of our home computer (it was beige-coloured), I do remember the iconic Windows XP wallpaper that's been ingrained into the minds of many generations.

You know the one. The vibrant rolling green hill set against a beautiful array of white clouds, scattered across a sky the perfect shade of blue. Time has certainly passed since this image, "Bliss", was captured in 1996 by photographer Charles O'Rear – but I wasn't expecting the original scene to look quite as different as it does today. (See our guide to the best camera phones for top quality smartphone shooting.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.