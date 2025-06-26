I vividly remember when I got my very first computer growing up, and I was introduced to the internet. I must have been around four-six years old, and while I don't remember the make or model of our home computer (it was beige-coloured), I do remember the iconic Windows XP wallpaper that's been ingrained into the minds of many generations.

You know the one. The vibrant rolling green hill set against a beautiful array of white clouds, scattered across a sky the perfect shade of blue. Time has certainly passed since this image, "Bliss", was captured in 1996 by photographer Charles O'Rear – but I wasn't expecting the original scene to look quite as different as it does today. (See our guide to the best camera phones for top quality smartphone shooting.)

Instagram user Inside History has shared a series of images captured at the exact same spot where O'Rear's iconic masterpiece was shot, and honestly, it's pretty heartbreaking to see. It looks like the California Sonoma county area has been converted into a Vineyard, and the once vivid green hills are now tanned brown. If you're looking to up your landscape imagery game, see our picks of the best iPhones for photography.

A post shared by Inside History (@insidehistory) A photo posted by on

Supposedly, several photographers have tried to replicate this image since its capture with little success, unable to achieve the same natural vibrancy. Though believe it or not, the original image is completely unedited with no manipulation by Microsoft or digital enhancements by O'Rear whatsoever.

It was shot using a medium-format Mamiya RZ67 film camera (I've used one of these and they are beautiful), paired with high-saturation Fujifilm Velvia film, which provided the image with the vivid tones that it's known for today.

Microsoft acquired the rights to Bliss in 2000, and from the company's widespread use of the photo as the official Windows XP wallpaper, it's speculated to be the most viewed photograph in history.

While it's sad to see the landscapes' deterioration from the images above, it seems to have a somewhat happy ending with the luscious greenery returning to the hills in 2025, despite harvesting as a vineyard.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are definitely some mixed opinions and overreaction in the Instagram post comment section (as expected), with some believing the once luscious landscape is now completely ruined, ending nostalgia as we know it. Other users have stated that it's merely the result of natural seasonal changes. My favourite comment, "everybody’s reacting like it’s a grey brick apartment building there now", has been followed by echoes of "In 10 more years it’ll be a parking lot".

I wish Microsoft still used imagery like this in its current roster of wallpapers, although I'm mostly just grateful that it hasn't dipped its toe in AI-generated wallpapers yet. What are your thoughts on this iconic wallpaper? Let me know below.