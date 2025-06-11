Recommended reading

Apple changed the Finder icon, and my day is ruined

News
By published

Look how they massacred my boy.

Some things just aren't done. You wouldn't see Apple changing its logo, or renaming the iPhone, or jumping from iOS 18 to iOS 26. But it seems not everything is sacred to the company – not even the Finder icon.

As developers get to grips with the beta version of macOS Tahoe, they've spotted that Apple has done something inexplicable. Not only has it applied the new Liquid Glass texture to the Finder icon, but it's also swapped around the iconic blue and white colours, breaking decades of icon design history.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.