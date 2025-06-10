Recommended reading

"They finally had the balls to do it": Apple's new iPadOS design delights users

News
By last updated

We say it every year, but the iPad could finally rival the Mac in 2025.

iPadOS 26
(Image credit: Apple)

While it's Liquid Glass, Apple's new transparent design language, that's hogging the headlines, iPad fans have been given another reason to get excited. A new 'windowing architecture' might not sound the most titillating development on earth, but if it finally nails multitasking on iPad, it could be a game-changing. And early responses to the beta release of iPadOS 26 suggest that might just be the case.

As per the Apple Newsroom, iPadOS 26 includes a new windowing system that "lets users fluidly resize app windows, place them exactly where they want, and open even more windows at once." It's something iPad users have been crying out for since the original tablet launched over a decade ago – and it just made the idea of the iPad as a Mac replacement a little less fanciful.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.