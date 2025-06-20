Recommended reading

Is Apple still trying to figure out what an iPad actually is?

The company explains why the tablet shouldn't run macOS.

Ah, the iPad. It might be hard to believe it now, but Apple's tablet was subject to plenty criticism when it first launched, with users taking umbrage with the restricted software experience. Such complaints have never fully gone away, despite Apple's various attempts to implement more advanced multitasking features over the years. But while it might have finally cracked it with iPadOS 26, a new interview with Apple's senior vice president of software engineering suggests the company is still grappling with exactly what the iPad is – and who it's for.

Craig Federighi recently sat down for an illuminating interview with MacStories' Federico Viticci about the journey towards iPadOS 26's new windowing system for multitasking, and how it was born from the company trying to understand the different types of iPad users.

