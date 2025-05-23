Recommended reading

Right now, I wouldn't use an iPhone if you gave me it for free

Features
By published

Even as an Apple fan.

iPhone 16 camera
The iPhone is a technological miracle, but that doesn't mean I want one (Image credit: Apple)

I love Apple. I've been using Macs my whole career, since I first entered the offices of the Face and Arena magazines in the early 90s, and witnessed my design heroes harnessing their power to revolutionise the discipline. And even though I've flirted with Chromebooks and Windows laptops on occasion, these days my trusty MacBook Air M1 is practically surgically attached to me. It's sleek, reliable, and makes my creative workflow an absolute dream.

But when it comes to smartphones… Well, you couldn't pay me to swap my Android for an iPhone. Not even if you offered me the best iPhone for photography – the latest Pro Max with all the bells, whistles, and that slightly pretentious titanium finish.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1