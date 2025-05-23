The iPhone is a technological miracle, but that doesn't mean I want one

I love Apple. I've been using Macs my whole career, since I first entered the offices of the Face and Arena magazines in the early 90s, and witnessed my design heroes harnessing their power to revolutionise the discipline. And even though I've flirted with Chromebooks and Windows laptops on occasion, these days my trusty MacBook Air M1 is practically surgically attached to me. It's sleek, reliable, and makes my creative workflow an absolute dream.

But when it comes to smartphones… Well, you couldn't pay me to swap my Android for an iPhone. Not even if you offered me the best iPhone for photography – the latest Pro Max with all the bells, whistles, and that slightly pretentious titanium finish.

"But why?" I hear you cry, "iPhones just work!" Well sure, so does my kettle; but I expect a bit more from something I spend half my waking life staring at.

I'll put it simply. Android simply offers me more freedom. More control. And these days, more actual innovation, too.

Innovation and fun

While Apple's been busy making incremental camera upgrades and debating whether the charging port should finally join the rest of the civilised world in USB-C land, Android manufacturers have been pushing boundaries with foldable displays, desktop modes, and AI features that make Siri look like a particularly dim child.

And that's just Samsung and Google Pixel. Look further afield, and there are plenty of more brands doing incredible things with Android. Recently, for example, I reviewed the 8849 Tank 3 Pro for a sister title. It's not only rugged and waterproof, it's got a 23,800 mAh battery, so it lasts for a week (literally) and you can use it as a power bank if you need to. Plus, it comes with a full-on laser projector. I used it the other night to watch the Eurovision Song Contest in 2m-high glory. What fun. The kind of fun and wow-factor you'll never get from a boring, stuffy old iPhone.

The Tank 3 Pro is a fraction of the price of an iPhone 16 Pro, but I wouldn't swap it for the world (Image credit: Future)

More prosaically, Android's notification management is leagues ahead, with fine-grained control over what disturbs my creative flow. The customisation options don't just mean I have a home screen that doesn't look identical to 50 million other devices: they mean I can set up my digital workspace to actually suit my needs. Novel concept, that.

File management? Please. Try moving files between apps on an iPhone without wanting to hurl it through the nearest window. And don't get me started on the tyranny of Apple's walled garden approach to apps. Yes, the quality control is better, but at what cost? My freedom to sideload whatever weird experimental app takes my fancy? No ta.

It gets worse...

And here's the thing. Even if loved the iPhone, I'd still be wary of getting trapped in its ecosystem. Because Apple is facing some genuinely existential challenges, which could make iOS a very expensive commitment over the next few years.

For instance, the recent court ruling against Apple's App Store practices is seismic: Judge Gonzalez Rogers has effectively blown up the company's control over its main money maker. Services revenue has long been Apple's golden goose as hardware sales plateau. If that 30% cut evaporates, where does that leave its financials? In a right pickle, that's where.

Then there's the small matter of tariffs. While all tech companies face challenges here, Apple is uniquely vulnerable. Unlike Meta, Microsoft or Google, who generate revenue primarily from services, Apple's bread and butter remains physical devices built overseas. Yes, they're frantically trying to shift manufacturing to India and Vietnam, but they're still looking at a £900 million hit from tariffs in Q3 alone, and that's a best-case scenario.

iPhones are already the priciest mainstream smartphones on the market, but these external pressures could push them into truly absurd territory. So even if you offered me a free iPhone, I'd politely decline, because the true cost isn't the device itself: it's the ecosystem commitment. And right now, that's a gamble I'm not willing to take.

