LG's astonishing new display design is a bit of a stretch

Now 30% stretchier!

LG Stretchy display
(Image credit: LG)

We've seen foldable screens, rollable screens and even transparent screens, so it was only a matter of time until we saw stretchy screens. LG has just revealed a new 'stretchable' display that can expand by up to 50% without losing quality. 

 Revealed at Seoul Fashion Week in collaboration with designers Youn-Hee Park and Chung-Chung Lee, LG's new display concept is the world's first stretchable display that can expand by half.  

