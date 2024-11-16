LG's astonishing new display design is a bit of a stretch

We've seen foldable screens, rollable screens and even transparent screens, so it was only a matter of time until we saw stretchy screens. LG has just revealed a new 'stretchable' display that can expand by up to 50% without losing quality.

Revealed at Seoul Fashion Week in collaboration with designers Youn-Hee Park and Chung-Chung Lee, LG's new display concept is the world's first stretchable display that can expand by half.

LG Display's Stretchable displays stole the spotlight at Seoul Fashion Week! - YouTube Watch On

"Stretchable displays are seen as the ultimate free-form screen technology because they can be freely transformed into any shape, including by stretching, folding, and twisting," LG announced. The new prototype features a 12-inch screen that stretches up to 18 inches, while simultaneously delivering a high resolution of 100ppi (pixels per inch) and full red, green, and blue (RGB) colour".

The display marks a significant improvement over the company's first stretchable concept, revealed in 2022, which only managed a mere 20% expansion. "This enhanced stretchability enables various display design possibilities, raising the technology’s potential competitiveness when commercialised," LG adds.

(Image credit: LG)

The company showcased numerous concepts for the application of Stretchable displays, including an automotive panel that stretches out into a convex shape and can be operated by hand as well as a wearable display attached to firefighters' uniforms that provides real-time information.

While the concept might seem bizarre, LG has suggested practical applications that make use of the flexible design, such as interactive panels that adapt to the contours of interiors, particularly in vehicles. And LG was also keen to show off how the tech could work as part of an outfit – putting Adobe's 'digital dress' to shame.

Indeed, weird and wonderful display tech is becoming par for the course when it comes to LG. This is the same company that gave us a TV in a briefcase, a rollable phone, and a screen that's both flat and curved.