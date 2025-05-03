E-ink technology may be nearly 30 years old, but there's recently been a glut of innovative digital art frames that have harnessed e-ink's potential to produce something new.

BLOOMIN8 is the latest to enter the fray with its E-ink Canvas, blasting through its Kickstarter goal, and shipping this August. But what's its angle?

Well, although there are excellent black and white e-ink frames, this one claims to be the first colour e-ink art frame. A digital art frame that has no cords, can run for a year on one charge, and with a display that doesn't emit light like the best frame TVs out there, offer a paper-like display that does art and photography justice.

And though Pocketbook makes a similar claim to being the first colour e-ink frame with its InkPoster digital art frame, BLOOMIN8's art frame is undeniably a true original. And that's thanks to some very clever tech.

Speaking to the company's founder Francis Guo, I found out about its Harry Potter origins and its 'dithering algorithm'.

(Image credit: BLOOMIN8)

What's your background and how did you get into making the BLOOMIN8 E-ink Canvas? I hold Mechanical and Structural Engineering degrees from the University of Melbourne. I wasn’t a very good student in uni - I spent most of my time producing music and making films outside of class. Those creative experiences sparked my passion for blending tech with art. The idea for BLOOMIN8 came from a childhood memory of Harry Potter - we wanted to create a frame that lets you display any content, almost like magic.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: BLOOMIN8) (Image credit: BLOOMIN8) (Image credit: BLOOMIN8)

In what way will the new owners of the BLOOMIN8 be surprised in the actual product? The biggest surprise is how natural it feels - hang it anywhere, upload an image, and see it appear instantly. Turn off the lights, and you’ll notice: it emits no light at all. It’s just like a real wall print, but digital.

I've seen a black and white e-ink canvas frame, but never a colour one. How was this made possible? We use E Ink’s Spectra 6 panel, which works with four colour particles: red, yellow, blue, and white. By applying electrical charges, the particles move and blend to create six base colours. Then, with our dithering algorithm, we expand that into full-colour images.

Dithering what now?! BLOOMIN8 uses E-Ink’s Spectra 6 panel, which relies on four base pigments: red, yellow, blue, and white. Unlike traditional displays that use millions of RGB subpixels and backlighting, E-Ink is reflective and much more limited in how it produces colour. That’s where our dithering algorithm comes in. It works by strategically arranging these four coloured particles into precise patterns that, when viewed from a normal distance, create the illusion of a full spectrum of colours. Think of it like old-school newspaper printing - where small coloured dots blend visually to form new shades. Our algorithm adapts and optimises this concept for modern digital artwork, enhancing the detail and richness of each image. In practice, this means BLOOMIN8 can display vibrant, natural-looking artwork on a paper-like surface, all without emitting light or drawing constant power. It’s one of the core innovations that makes BLOOMIN8 feel like a true art canvas - not just another screen.

(Image credit: BLOOMIN8)

Do you have patents, or will there be other colour e-ink frame competition before too long? We don’t hold patents on the E-Ink technology itself. Our innovations are in the dithering algorithm, smart home integration, and the overall hardware/software experience. Competition will definitely come - and we actually see that as a good thing. It helps drive down panel costs and pushes the whole space forward. What keeps us ahead is our speed of development, cross-disciplinary experience, and good sense of design and taste.