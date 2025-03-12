As an art lover, I'd rather buy this new e-paper digital art frame than an art TV

News
By
published

Its approach to 'calm technology' could change the way you view your favourite art.

The new Galari digital art frame, on a small stand, sat next to an orange flower.
(Image credit: Galari)

It’s no secret – I’m a fan of the Samsung Frame TV, and rate it as the best frame TV on sale at the moment. But I may have found something better, especially if you're looking for more 'art' than 'TV' in your next digital picture frame purchase.

The Galari digital frame is an art frame that uses e-paper technology – like you'd find on a Kindle – rather that LED or LCD, as with most digital frames out there. That means, if you want a digital art frame that actually looks like real art and not just another back-lit screen in the room, the Galari is where it's at. And that's for $445 from Kickstarter right now, and $699 when it becomes commercially available.

Image 1 of 2
A close up shot of a black and white photograph, as displayed on the new Galari digital frame.
(Image credit: Sushi Suzuki)

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

