I'm a big fan of 3D printers, as well as laser engravers, and I love a good Cricut machine too. But THIS new UV printer from Anker Innovations looks like it could really shake up the crafting world, and it's just made history too by becoming the most funded Kickstarter project ever, surpassing $44.2 million / £32.6 million in pledges.

The eufyMake E1 UV Printer at the time of writing has just over 17,000 backers, and anyone who supports the campaign before June 28, 2025, will benefit from the early bird price of $1,899 / £1,396 – which is $600 off the $2,499 retail price – and will also receive $527 worth of perks including ink cartridges and free access to eufyMake care service.

I've personally never used a UV printer before (I tend to stick with some of the best 3D printers instead), but our reviewer recently got his hands on the eufyMake E1 UV Printer and found that it could print on pretty much anything, with amazing results right out of the gate. It looks like you can even print on a skateboard with no issues.

If you're looking to secure a eufyMake E1 UV Printer for yourself, there are just 3 days left to back the project on Kickstarter for the best price. After this, there will be an official pre-sale (date tbc) via eufy Make's website.

UV printers essentially work by reproducing millions of accurate colours directly onto various objects, though traditionally, these machines could be expensive, bulky, and complex, making them mostly suitable for pros exclusively.

The eufyMake E1, on the other hand, has a 3-in-1 modular design, and is the world’s first consumer-grade 3D-Texture UV Printer that eliminates limitations, bringing this creative technology into households for the ultimate side hustle. It also breaks barriers with the ability to print on textures that are up to 5mm thick, and on over 300 materials, including metal, wood, glass, rock, leather, and acrylic.

The crafting world is getting craftier in 2025, thanks to amazing innovations like the Bambu Lab H2D - a 3D printer, cutting machine and laser engraver all in one, and now the eufyMake E1 UV printer shaking things up.

