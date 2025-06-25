Recommended reading

This UV printer just broke a Kickstarter world record - and now I want one

News
By published

The eufyMake E1 looks like a game-changer for crafting pros.

eufyMake E1
(Image credit: eufyMake / Anker)

I'm a big fan of 3D printers, as well as laser engravers, and I love a good Cricut machine too. But THIS new UV printer from Anker Innovations looks like it could really shake up the crafting world, and it's just made history too by becoming the most funded Kickstarter project ever, surpassing $44.2 million / £32.6 million in pledges.

The eufyMake E1 UV Printer at the time of writing has just over 17,000 backers, and anyone who supports the campaign before June 28, 2025, will benefit from the early bird price of $1,899 / £1,396 – which is $600 off the $2,499 retail price – and will also receive $527 worth of perks including ink cartridges and free access to eufyMake care service.

Image 1 of 6
eufyMake E1
(Image credit: eufyMake / Anker)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1