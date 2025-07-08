Snapmaker announces new U1 3D printer in a bold return to Kickstarter

This machine promises faster speeds, less filament and 80% less waste.

Snapmaker U1 3D printer
(Image credit: Snapmaker)

Snapmaker has made a bold return to Kickstarter today with the announcement of its exciting new U1 3D printer, said to be its most innovative product yet. What makes the U1 so special is not only the 5x blazing speeds and intelligent features, but the dramatically reduced filament waste per multicolour print, thanks to its consumer-level modular design comprising 4 separate toolheads.

Filament waste (effectionately known as printer poop to many) is a pretty big pain point in the 3D printing industry, and I love that Snapmaker has considered a means to tackle this problem with its latest U1 launch. It seems some of the best 3D printers of 2025 are seriously levelling up, while entering other craft territories at the same time *cough Bambu Lab cough*.

Image 1 of 8
Snapmaker U1 3D printer launch
(Image credit: Snapmaker)

