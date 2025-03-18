Just in: The next generation Bambu Lab H2D is arriving soon

News
By published

The company says its new machine will make you rethink personal manufacturing.

Bambu Lab H2D announcement
(Image credit: Bambu Lab)
Jump To:

Last night, Bambu Lab finally confirmed the official release date for its upcoming H2D 3D printer, and it looks like we're in for a treat. More than likely, it seems that we’ll be drip-fed further details on this exciting new machine over the coming days, with the agonising wait officially ending on March 25, 2025, when it will be available for preorder. For now, all we really have to go on is a dark and blurry image, paired with an entire Reddit thread of speculation.

Owning a Bambu Lab printer has been a dream of mine (albeit a very out-of-budget dream) since I purchased my very first 3D printer almost two years ago. 3D printers from Bambu Lab are widely popular among both hobbyists and pro-level makers, and are praised for their speed, levels of detail, and general reliability compared with rival models (take a look at my recent review of the Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo - which plenty believe has a solid stake as an affordable Bambu Lab Killer).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kobra S1 Combo
Anycubic is coming for Bambu Lab with its latest S1 Combo printer
Bambu Lab deal on the X1C
Bambu Lab's flagship 3D printer is £220 off for a limited time
The best 3D printers
The best 3D printers, for home, office or studio
XTool Apparel Printer
XTool's new Apparel Printer could be an industry game-changer
A centauri Carbon 3d printer on a desk.
I tried the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer and it could be the only one I'll ever need
Anycubic sale
Anycubic has yet another sale on 3D printers – but these discount codes are slicing prices
Latest in 3D Printing
Bambu Lab H2D announcement
Just in: The next generation Bambu Lab H2D is arriving soon
3d printed wallet
This beautiful 3D printed wallet is like a tiny sculpture for your pocket
Anycubic sale
Anycubic has yet another sale on 3D printers – but these discount codes are slicing prices
Filament dryer
Should you buy a filament dryer for your 3D printer?
A centauri Carbon 3d printer on a desk.
I tried the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer and it could be the only one I'll ever need
3D pen melted
Here’s what happened when my 3D pen almost caught fire
Latest in News
camera phone deals Best Buy
Huge Samsung, Google Pixel and Motorola deals at Best Buy right now – phones from $299.99
An image from teaser animation for ARK: Survival Ascended expansion ARK: Lost Colony
GDC 2025: Lost Colony anime teaser shows ARK: Survival Ascended is the game that has everything
Roblox Cube 3D AI 3D object generation
GDC 2025: Roblox says its new AI generator will allow groundbreaking '4D creation'
Bambu Lab H2D announcement
Just in: The next generation Bambu Lab H2D is arriving soon