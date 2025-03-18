Last night, Bambu Lab finally confirmed the official release date for its upcoming H2D 3D printer, and it looks like we're in for a treat. More than likely, it seems that we’ll be drip-fed further details on this exciting new machine over the coming days, with the agonising wait officially ending on March 25, 2025, when it will be available for preorder. For now, all we really have to go on is a dark and blurry image, paired with an entire Reddit thread of speculation.

Owning a Bambu Lab printer has been a dream of mine (albeit a very out-of-budget dream) since I purchased my very first 3D printer almost two years ago. 3D printers from Bambu Lab are widely popular among both hobbyists and pro-level makers, and are praised for their speed, levels of detail, and general reliability compared with rival models (take a look at my recent review of the Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo - which plenty believe has a solid stake as an affordable Bambu Lab Killer).

Stick with me this week as I'll be updating this guide with new Bambu Lab H2D details as soon as we have them (there are expected to be five teaser posters released between March 18th and the 24th). I'll also be sharing some of the existing leaks and rumours surrounding the H2D, and considering whether some of the online communities' most common predictions for the new Bambu Lab 3D printer could hold truth.

Rumours and leaks

For the longest time, Bambu Lab printers have dominated the 3D market, and we've only recently seen some worthy and affordable contenders (like the new Elegoo Centauri Carbon) step up to the plate to compete. This was exciting for a little while, but the first teaser photo from Bambu Lab confirms that the H2D does in fact have a dual nozzle, meaning that the standards of 3D printing are about to be reset once again. The only thing that puts many creatives off of owning a Bambu Lab 3D printer is the eye-watering price, so I'm very eager to see what this new model could retail for and who it's primarily aimed at.

Leaks and rumours surrounding the Bambu Lab H2D go as far back as September last year, and some believe that the machine has all but been leaked in its entirety despite Bambu Lab's strict silence. There have even been leaked patent designs that support a lot of the speculation. According to All3DP, Bambu Lab’s H2D is confirmed to be its largest 3D printer yet, with a rumoured build volume of 350 x 320 x 325 mm - though this isn't a scratch on the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max with a mammoth 420x420x500mm build volume.

While there have been plenty of far-fetched rumours flying around about the H2D, some might be more plausible than others, such as the suggestion that it will have a top-mounted AMS. With that said, as epic as it would be, I'm not sure there's much truth in the theory that the H2D will have a laser cutter built-in.

