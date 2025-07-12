Creality has some mega deals on 3D printers and scanners extended this weekend

Finally, Prime Day x4 is behind us. I've found it a little underwhelming this year, if I'm honest, especially when it comes to deals on some of the best 3D printers. It's usually always the case that deals are far better when bought directly from a retailer themselves, and Prime Day has been totally beaten out this year by coinciding with Bambu Lab's anniversary sale.

Even though Prime Day is over with, I've noticed that Creality still has some mega deals listed all weekend, not only on 3D printers but on some of the best 3D scanners, and some tasty deals on Laser engravers too.

The highlight in the US is $400 off the Creality K2 Plus combo (one of the biggest multicolour printers you can buy), whereas in the UK, the Creality K1C is down to just £389, with £150 off. Creality also offers some generous discounts for verified students, and I highly recommend checking out its range of premium filament dryers, too, for more stable prints.

Top deal Save $400 Creality K2 Plus Combo: was $1,649 now $1,249 at CrealityOfficialStore This printer deal is not only $400 off, but includes a 1-year warranty, as well as an 8KG filament bundle (worth $200) bundled in for free. I've been dying to get my hands on Creality's K2 Plus, purely to test out not only its generous build volume (350x350x350mm) but its multicolour capabilities as well. It also boasts Dual AI Cameras, For a limited time, you can redeem free access to Creality Cloud Premium (with perks including 300+ free models, cloud storage, and faster download speeds). UK DEAL - £1,059 at Creality