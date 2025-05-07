I've just finished reviewing the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon 3D printer, and I think this is the best machine I've ever used. It's also on sale in the UK right now too, down to just £999 over at Bambu Lab's website for a limited time. This is a £180 saving on the standard printer with no AMS unit (for multicolour/multi-material printing), which usually retails for £1,179. The company's X1 Carbon Combo machine (with an AMS unit included) is also only £1,219 from Bambu's website, a £220 saving on the original price tag of £1,439.

Bambu Lab manufactures some of the best 3D printers on the market, and I've been dreaming of owning a Bambu Lab printer since I first discovered what a Benchy was, despite the eye-watering premium prices (now more affordable with this deal). The X1 Carbon is hugely popular with crafters selling flexis and fidget models in bulk, and it's great for cosplayers making props too, thanks to the generous build volume.

This model is no longer Bambu Lab's flagship 3D printer, having been recently outshined by the new Bambu Lab H2D model that offers dual extrusion, laser engraving, cutting, and drawing – all in one machine (watch out Cricut and xTool). I've got all the details on this deal for you below, but if you need more convincing, then check out my recent Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo review.

The best Bambu Lab X1C deal today

Bambu Lab X1 Carbon : was £1,179 now £999 at Bambu Lab Save £180: The Bambu Lab X1 Carbon is a top choice for professional creatives, as well as hobbyists (with a larger budget) and complete beginners. It's accessible and easy to use for everyone, but certainly not cheap, even after this price cut. However, if you're seeking the best quality prints possible, then consider it an investment. Key features: Fully enclosed Core XY design, ultra-lightweight carbon rail, 40W ceramic heater, vibration and extrusion compensation, can print a Benchy in just 16 minutes, built-in AI camera, need I go on? Quick specs: Build Volume: 256x256x256mm | Print Speed: 500mm/s(Max) | Nozzle: 0.4mm | Display: yes, built-in | Build Platform: Bambu Textured PEI Plate | Materials: PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, PVA, PET | Weight: 22.3 kg (including AMS) | Release Date: August 2022 Price Context: The Bambu Lab X1C usually retails for around £1,200, but we do occasionally see deals like this crop up, but rarely outside of seasonal sales periods. Review Consensus: I just finished reviewing the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon combo (with AMS), and I have to say it truly is phenomenal. It just works. There's no fuss, no stress, very minimal maintenance needed, and you don't need to hold its hand while it prints, either. It does what it's supposed to and offers premium-quality prints every time. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS): was $1,439 now $1,219 at Bambu Lab Save £220: This is the exact same printer as the one shown in the deal above, but the Combo version includes an AMS (automated material system) that can be used for multicolour and multi-material printing. There's also a new AMS 2 Pro Combo option from Bambu Lab's website, which is a more advanced version of the regular AMS and offers faster filament feeding thanks to a 60% faster motor, plus hardware tweaks, and a built-in dryer, though it doesn't dry while printing.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Bambu Lab printers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.