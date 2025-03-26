In case you missed it, Bambu Lab has announced its latest flagship 3D printer, the mighty Bambu Lab H2D. This device sounds like a game-changer for the industry, boasting first-of-its-kind features including a double extruder, ideal for multi-material printing, and a unique modular design for using blades and pens. Plus, there's also a premium H2D model available that comes equipped with a laser engraver (though none of the options come cheap).

The Bambu Lab H2D is the company's biggest and best Core XY 3D printer (with twice the build volume of the Bambu Lab X1 and P1 series), and I'm pretty confident that it has the potential to be one of, if not the best 3D printer on the market for pro crafters. Thanks to this Bambu machine's roster of very cool features, including laser, blade, and pen operations, I also think it could possibly be one of the best do-it-all craft machines of all time if successful, entering Cricut, GlowForge, and XTool territory.

However, while combining a 3D printer with one of the best laser engravers as well as the best Cricut machines sounds like a dream come true on paper – there are plenty of creatives expressing concerns on Reddit over the maintenance and safety of the H2D laser model if not used correctly. Take a look at the thread below to see what users are saying.

The Reddit thread above was posted to r/BambuLab yesterday, and is titled 'DO NOT GET THE LASER - You've been warned!'. What could have easily been rage bait for those excited over the new Bambu Lab H2D was actually met with a ton of support from commenters agreeing with OP's post, which warned users of the mess, tiny dust particles, burning smells, and general stink that would come from owning the H2D model equipped with a laser engraver.

One Reddit user agreed, "It's not just going to be an annoying level of maintenance like Bambu implies here. Vaporized material will, over time, build up in places that you simply can't access and will never be able to clean". Another added, "Also, just look at what a neat XTool laser cutter you would get for the €1300 premium of the full power laser bundle. XTool is basically the Bambu Lab of laser devices, you can't go wrong with them".

Meet Bambu Lab H2D | Your Personal Manufacturing Hub - YouTube Watch On

To clarify a little, the pricing of the Bambu Lab H2D series has been confirmed as $1.899 / £1,599 for the printer only, $2,199 / £1,849 for the model with AMS (multicolour printing), and $2,799 / £2,349 for the full package, lasers and all.

Also, in Bambu Lab's defence, the H2D laser model does have green-tinted laser safety windows, an adaptive air system, as well as flame sensors to detect any potential fires that could occur in a worst-case scenario (take a look at the video above to see how the H2D's laser can be used for cosplay crafting).

It's unlikely that the company hasn't carried out thorough research when product testing the H2D, though there does seem to be something worth noting at least in the Reddit thread above.

In my opinion, there seems to be more than enough in the way of impressive new features with the non-laser Bambu Lab H2D model to satisy users, without throwing a laser engraver into the mix too. I applaud Bambu for being innovative, but maybe it's best that you get yourself a separate laser cutter instead if you plan on more advanced levels of crafting.

Take a look at the deals I've rounded up below on some of the best laser engravers to pair with your new Bambu Lab H2D purchase (non-laser model).