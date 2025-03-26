Reddit slams the new Bambu Lab H2D Laser 3D printer

News
By published

Sure it's innovative, but it could be dangerous and super messy if not maintained correctly.

Bambu Lab H2D
(Image credit: Bambu Lab)

In case you missed it, Bambu Lab has announced its latest flagship 3D printer, the mighty Bambu Lab H2D. This device sounds like a game-changer for the industry, boasting first-of-its-kind features including a double extruder, ideal for multi-material printing, and a unique modular design for using blades and pens. Plus, there's also a premium H2D model available that comes equipped with a laser engraver (though none of the options come cheap).

The Bambu Lab H2D is the company's biggest and best Core XY 3D printer (with twice the build volume of the Bambu Lab X1 and P1 series), and I'm pretty confident that it has the potential to be one of, if not the best 3D printer on the market for pro crafters. Thanks to this Bambu machine's roster of very cool features, including laser, blade, and pen operations, I also think it could possibly be one of the best do-it-all craft machines of all time if successful, entering Cricut, GlowForge, and XTool territory.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1