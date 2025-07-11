When it comes to art projectors, cheaper options might seem tempting, but buying a made-in-America Artograph Tracer can save you more in the long run. While deals are generally scarce, right now there’s 29% off the entry-level Artograph EZ Tracer, down to $49.49 on Amazon.

Artograph projectors like the EZ Tracer are manufactured in the USA, which means no import taxes, no international shipping fees, and no customs delays. Many low-cost projectors sold online may appear cheaper, but once you factor in duties, VAT, adapters, and the hassle of returns from overseas sellers, the savings quickly vanish.

I don't want this to get political, that's not why we're here, or go down a Charlie Kelly "Gonna kick some ass in the USA" rabbit hole, but if you are looking to spend over Prime Day and want to get a good deal, and a US-made product, then the EZ Tracer is a solid bet.

Supporting domestic manufacturing may not always show up as a discount, but in this case, it does. Artograph’s U.S.-made projectors are a smart, long-term investment for any creative toolkit, and right now, there are a couple of discounts. I've listed them below.

Save 29% Artograph EZ Tracer: was $69.99 now $49.49 at Amazon This compact art projector is used to enlarge and trace images easily onto canvas, paper, walls, and more for transferring line art for painting. It’s perfect for artists, crafters, and hobbyists seeking a simple, reliable tool for accurate, hassle-free tracing.

UK readers feeling left out? There are some Artograph deals below from CASS Art, but you'll pay import fees – but the deals are still good.