Avoid the tariffs and save more with this made-in-America Prime Day deal

Get the Artograph EZ Tracer Projector for less – this all-American deal is your Prime Day win.

When it comes to art projectors, cheaper options might seem tempting, but buying a made-in-America Artograph Tracer can save you more in the long run. While deals are generally scarce, right now there’s 29% off the entry-level Artograph EZ Tracer, down to $49.49 on Amazon.

Save 29%
Artograph EZ Tracer: was $69.99 now $49.49 at Amazon

This compact art projector is used to enlarge and trace images easily onto canvas, paper, walls, and more for transferring line art for painting. It’s perfect for artists, crafters, and hobbyists seeking a simple, reliable tool for accurate, hassle-free tracing.

View Deal
Save 17%
Artograph Ultra-Thin Lightpad: was $149.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

This is a lightweight, dimmable LED lightbox designed for artists, crafters, and hobbyists. Its ultra-thin profile and adjustable brightness (500–7,500 lux) make it ideal for tracing, quilting, tattoo design, and more.

View Deal
Artograph Flare 100: Digital Art Projector: was $225 now $195 at Cass Art

This is Artograph's top-tier projector, delivering crisp, HD projections from near to mural-size with built-in grids, versatile connectivity, and a rechargeable battery. It's perfect if you need sharp, portable image tracing and projection support, but maybe overkill for most of us.

View Deal
Save 29%
Artograph LED Tracer Projector: was $119.95 now $85 at Cass Art

This is perfect for enlarging and tracing artwork with bright, consistent LED light. It’s quiet, easy to use, and built in the USA for lasting reliability and precision.

View Deal

