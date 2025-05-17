If you're serious about your creative work but have a tighter budget to work with for a new monitor, then I've found an excellent deal on the BenQ DesignVue PD2706U over at Amazon – now only $549.99 for a limited time, down from $649.

Not only is this monitor number 2 in our guide to the best monitors for graphic artists, but it takes the crown for the best monitor for photo editing too, thanks to its professional-grade colour accuracy and premium 4K resolution. While it's certainly not the cheapest on the market, we think this 27-inch monitor is relatively affordable for most creatives, and a $100 discount makes it that much more tempting.

We reviewed this BenQ monitor not too long ago, and found that it offered exceptional functionality paired with high accuracy right out of the box. The ergonomic design with a superb monitor arm also makes it a joy to use when working from home.

Today's best creative monitor deal

BenQ DesignVue PD2706U: was $649 now $549 at Amazon Save $100 Overview: This BenQ monitor is desirable among creative professionals, not only for its affordability and value for money, but its incredibly accurate Pantone-verified colour calibration that's near perfect straight from the factory. This is essential for any creative working with colour, and makes it reliable for photo and video editing. Key Specs: Display: 27-inches 4K UHD Matte 2160p IPS LCD | Max Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 | Tech Features: AQCOLOR Technology, Display HDR 400, Daisy Chain Technology | Weight: 18.3 Pounds

Review consensus: When we reviewed the BenQ PD2706UA, our reviewer noted that the display was crystal clear, and certainly fit for professionals. It's also completely Mac-compatible too, so you’ll be able to achieve active colour syncing without calibrating your machine. There's also a built-in KMV switch for using multiple devices and a singular keyboard/mouse setup. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½| Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

