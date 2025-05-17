Recommended reading

Our favourite affordable monitor for graphic artists has an extra $100 off!

News
By published

The BenQ DesignVue for only $549 is a serious bargain.

BenQ DesignVue PD2706UA
(Image credit: Future / BenQ)

If you're serious about your creative work but have a tighter budget to work with for a new monitor, then I've found an excellent deal on the BenQ DesignVue PD2706U over at Amazon – now only $549.99 for a limited time, down from $649.

Not only is this monitor number 2 in our guide to the best monitors for graphic artists, but it takes the crown for the best monitor for photo editing too, thanks to its professional-grade colour accuracy and premium 4K resolution. While it's certainly not the cheapest on the market, we think this 27-inch monitor is relatively affordable for most creatives, and a $100 discount makes it that much more tempting.

BenQ DesignVue PD2706U
BenQ DesignVue PD2706U: was $649 now $549 at Amazon

Save $100

Overview: This BenQ monitor is desirable among creative professionals, not only for its affordability and value for money, but its incredibly accurate Pantone-verified colour calibration that's near perfect straight from the factory. This is essential for any creative working with colour, and makes it reliable for photo and video editing.

Key Specs: Display: 27-inches 4K UHD Matte 2160p IPS LCD | Max Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 | Tech Features: AQCOLOR Technology, Display HDR 400, Daisy Chain Technology | Weight: 18.3 Pounds

Review consensus: When we reviewed the BenQ PD2706UA, our reviewer noted that the display was crystal clear, and certainly fit for professionals. It's also completely Mac-compatible too, so you’ll be able to achieve active colour syncing without calibrating your machine. There's also a built-in KMV switch for using multiple devices and a singular keyboard/mouse setup.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1