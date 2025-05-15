We've been banging on about how great the ASUS Pro Art P16 is for creatives ever since it was released last summer – and it's on sale in the UK right now for only £2,119 over at Very. I know that over 2K is still a hefty price to pay for a laptop, but trust me, this model is a creative powerhouse and you'll be hard pressed to find better.

The ASUS Pro Art P16 features in a number of our best laptop guides, namely the best laptops for animation (it's ranked number 1), and it's also top of the list in our guide to the best laptops for CAD and AutoCAD too.

In our ASUS Pro Art P16 review, we found that this model excelled as a fast worker with impressive benchmark scores. The OLED touchscreen is beautiful and provides vibrant colours and sharp resolution, while the ASUS Dial is essential for fine-tuned artistic tasks such as brush changing and timeline tweaks. We even recommend this laptop over the latest MacBook Pro model for advanced workloads, and I've got all the details on this deal for you below.

The best creative CAD laptop deal today

ASUS ProArt P16: was £2,499 now £2,119 at very.co.uk Save: £380 Overview: The ASUS ProArt P16 features in several of our best laptop buying guides, and we have found that its performance power hits a home run for creative professionals. Key features: Display: 16-inch, 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED | Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370| GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 | RAM: 32GB LPDDR5X |SSD: 1TB |OS: Windows 11 Home | Weight: 1.85kg | Release date: June 2024. Review Consensus: During our ASUS Pro Art P16 review, our Reviews editor felt that it was a "powerful, feature-rich, studio-ready leader set to rule the varied laptop tribes beneath it". Do you need any more convincing? TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½

