For creatives, the Pro Art P16 is an absolute powerhouse.

We've been banging on about how great the ASUS Pro Art P16 is for creatives ever since it was released last summer – and it's on sale in the UK right now for only £2,119 over at Very. I know that over 2K is still a hefty price to pay for a laptop, but trust me, this model is a creative powerhouse and you'll be hard pressed to find better.

The ASUS Pro Art P16 features in a number of our best laptop guides, namely the best laptops for animation (it's ranked number 1), and it's also top of the list in our guide to the best laptops for CAD and AutoCAD too.

Key features: Display: 16-inch, 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED | Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370| GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 | RAM: 32GB LPDDR5X |SSD: 1TB |OS: Windows 11 Home | Weight: 1.85kg |

Release date: June 2024.

Review Consensus: During our ASUS Pro Art P16 review, our Reviews editor felt that it was a "powerful, feature-rich, studio-ready leader set to rule the varied laptop tribes beneath it". Do you need any more convincing?

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½

