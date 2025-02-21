Should you buy a filament dryer for your 3D printer?

News
By
published

Wet filament is no longer just a myth, and filament dryers like the SUNLU FilaDryer E2 are helping to combat it.

Filament dryer
(Image credit: Future / Creality / SUNLU)
Jump To:

If you’ve ever run into recurring problems with your 3D printer, or more specifically your material spools – then chances are that your filament might be too damp for projects. This can cause errors such as stringing, poor-quality surfaces, fragile models, rough edges, and even bubbles in your prints. But what can you do about it?

Even if you own one of the best 3D printers, I’m willing to bet that at one point or another, you’ll have experienced wet filament issues. To fix your printer problems, it's a good idea to invest in a filament dryer. It wasn’t until I got hands-on with the new Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo that I realised what a big difference a filament dryer (like the ACE Pro chamber included with the S1) can make to your material quality.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The best 3D printers
The best 3D printers, for home, office or studio
An elegoo Mercury + V3
Elegoo Mercury Plus V3 review: wash & cure machine makes 3D printing neater
How much does a 3D printer cost
How much does a 3D printer cost?
A Mars 5 Ultra on a desk, next to a washing and curing machine.
Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra review: A beginner friendly 3D printer that produces high-end results
The best 3D pens; three 3D pens, two white and one black
The best 3D pens: model and design in 3D
Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra hands-on
I’ve spent one week so far learning to 3D print with resin – and I’m tired
Latest in 3D Printing
Filament dryer
Should you buy a filament dryer for your 3D printer?
3D pen melted
Here’s what happened when my 3D pen almost caught fire
Bambu Lab deal on the X1C
Bambu Lab's flagship 3D printer is £220 off for a limited time
Anycubic Kobra 3
Anycubic is slashing 3D printer prices this weekend only – get the Kobra 3 for just $259