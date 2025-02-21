Should you buy a filament dryer for your 3D printer?

If you’ve ever run into recurring problems with your 3D printer, or more specifically your material spools – then chances are that your filament might be too damp for projects. This can cause errors such as stringing, poor-quality surfaces, fragile models, rough edges, and even bubbles in your prints. But what can you do about it?

Even if you own one of the best 3D printers, I’m willing to bet that at one point or another, you’ll have experienced wet filament issues. To fix your printer problems, it's a good idea to invest in a filament dryer. It wasn’t until I got hands-on with the new Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo that I realised what a big difference a filament dryer (like the ACE Pro chamber included with the S1) can make to your material quality.

I didn’t know just how much moisture plastics like PLA can absorb in humid environments, especially during the colder winter months living in the UK. I know 3D printers are a very costly thing to own and operate, and you might be wondering whether or not you need to invest more money into a filament dryer. I'm here to help you figure that out. Thankfully, there are some options out there that are reliable and won't break the bank – like the new SUNLU FilaDryer E2.

What is a filament dryer?

Filament dryers have been around for several years now, but many 3D printing groups and communities online will have you believe that wet filament is nothing more than a myth, quick to dismiss any issues occurring from it, and suggest these problems can be solved with simple software and printer tweaks. Let me save you the headache of troubleshooting and skip to the part where you come to terms with needing a way to dry out your filament (some people use an oven - but I wouldn't recommend this).

These machines usually take the form of a chamber or boxed container to house your material spools, and remove moisture through heat while you print.

Sure, you might be one of the lucky ones to have never experienced these moisture-related issues in your 3D printing journey thus far, or perhaps you have a more suitable space for correctly storing your filament rolls when not in use, and that’s great! However, for others, the only solution to wet filament is a filament dryer.

Which one should I buy?

When looking to buy a filament dryer to accompany your 3D printer, you'll most likely come across a ton of options from a company called SUNLU. This manufacturer is one of the most trusted on the market and specialises in 3D printing accessories and materials including plastic filament, resin, ultrasonic cleaners, and it makes some of the best 3D pens too.

SUNLU has several filament dryers, from the more compact and circular S2 models (costing as little as $44.99), to the rectangular S4 FilaDryer – and now the newest SUNLU FilaDryer E2 machine is available to preorder at a price of $349.99 / £282.42, and offers professional-grade results, accommodating up to two 1kg spools of material.

The E2 filament dryer from SUNLU is said to offer next-generation drying temperatures between 70°C and 110°C (the ACE Pro from Anycubic offers around 40°C in comparison) and has been designed specifically for advanced engineering hygroscopic materials such as Nylon and PC. If these filaments aren’t dried correctly, the trapped moisture can vaporise during your printing process and cause numerous issues like uneven surfaces on your prints.

Another standout feature of the SUNLU FilaDryer E2 is its annealing mode, which I believe is used to cement and stabilise your prints post-processing using heat for that added layer of strength. According to SUNLU, annealing your prints can improve dimensional accuracy, and enhance any mechanical properties. This isn't something I'm too familiar with, but it sounds like a great added bonus for those seeking durable and rock-solid prints.

For some alternative brands, you should also consider filament dryers from the likes of Creality (the Space Pi filament dryer is compact and affordable) as well as options from eSUN via Amazon for under $50, and there's also the Polymaker PolyDryer too. Take a look at the deals below for some top filament dryers in your region.